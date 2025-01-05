BC Struggles on Both Sides, Drops Third-Straight to No. 22 NC State 91–52

North Carolina State’s persistent transition offense was too much to handle early on for Boston College women’s basketball.

“We really wanted to counter [NC State] with matching their intensity,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said. “That’s the kind of team we are, we just haven’t been playing to that level of urgency right now.”

A first quarter showing of 4 for 28 from the field kicked off the game for the Eagles—the Wolfpack’s 66.8 percent shooting rubbed salt in the wound, as well.

After quickly falling to a 19-point deficit at the end of the first frame, BC (10–7, 1–3 Atlantic Coast) could only watch as No. 22 NC State (11–3, 3–0) stomped its way to a 91–52 routing.

“To beat these really athletic and talented ACC teams,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “We have to match not just athleticism, but talent, with everybody showing up on the same night and playing together.”

The Eagles had another afternoon of dominating the glass in their own paint, though, topping NC State 19–11 on offensive rebounds.

What they couldn’t counter was the immediate up-and-down ball movement from the Wolfpack, who had 33 fast break points to BC’s lowly five.

NC State’s Saniya Rivers showed up big for her team, tossing around flashy passes on odd-man rushes to complement her 23 points and 11 boards.

Although picking it up slightly in the second quarter, BC sat at a first half shooting percentage of 23.7, as the offensive woes from its last game versus No. 14 Duke carried over.

“We had to have a lot of stop-score-stop opportunities to make up the difference,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “And they’re just too good of a team to get down that much and think they’ll just give us those opportunities.”

Entering the second half, the Eagles simply took as many shots they could and hoped they fell—but things didn’t change much.

BC finished at 17 for 74 from the field and 5 for 27 from behind the arc.

Through the duration of the matchup, the Wolfpack controlled possession, while the Eagles could not keep up with their aggressiveness.

Zoe Brooks proved to be a solid backcourt duo with her razzle-dazzle on offensive transitions and a double–double in points and rebounds to match Rivers.

The Eagles only sported one player with more than one bucket in the third quarter—T’Yana Todd put in seven points in the third and led BC scoring with 20 points.

“I think the big thing we’re trying to figure out is how do we get more people to show up on the same night,” Bernabei-McNamee said.

As the final ten minutes of regulation dwindled off the clock, the Eagles failed to compete with NC State.

“You got to be able to play on the road in the ACC,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “So we have to find a way to be a good road team.”