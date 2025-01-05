Pellerin Records Hat Trick, Campbell Shuts Out Maine in 5–0 Win for BC

As the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the first period, Boston College women’s hockey and Maine were gridlocked in a scoreless game.

Twenty minutes of play later, the game was pretty much over as BC (13–6–1, 10–4–1 Hockey East) scored four goals in the second period of its Sunday afternoon matchup.

Maine (5–17–0, 5–11–0), unable to replicate the Eagles’ offensive efficiency, remained scoreless through the third period and gave up yet another goal. The Black Bears walked away with a 5–0 loss in the Hockey East matchup, as BC picked up its tenth conference win.

Julia Pellerin shined throughout the win, recording her first career hat trick in the process.

She scored the first goal of the game 2:05 into the second period with BC on the power play. No Maine defender came near her as she launched a shot straight into the net from deep.

Pellerin scored another power play goal near the end of the period, at the 17:12 mark. With BC’s power-play opportunity about to end, she took control.

Showcasing her speed as she skated up the left side of the ice untouched, Pellerin went the full length of the ice and scored a top-shelf goal to put her team up 4–0, just as Maine’s penalty ended.

Although Pellerin made that goal happen almost entirely on her own, she got some help from fellow BC star Abby Newhook to complete her hat trick.

Less than three minutes into the final period, Newhook took the puck, got out ahead of the defense, fought her way towards the net, and dished it to Pellerin on the left side at the last second. Pellerin, continuing her hot streak, delivered a short goal from right inside the crease to cement BC’s 5–0 lead.

BC’s other two goals came from Alanna Devlin and Molly Jordan at the 8:25 and 14:41 marks of the second period, respectively.

Jordan shot hers from right in front of the goal, close to where Pellerin made the first shot of the game from, and knocked the puck off the post and into the net to stretch BC’s lead to three.

BC made its fair share of mistakes in the third period—mistakes that could have let Maine back into the game if the Eagles hadn’t been so dominant offensively early on in the game. The Eagles committed four penalties in the final frame alone, including two holding penalties, a cross checking, and a call for roughing.

Grace Campbell stayed strong in the net despite Maine’s six total power play opportunities, though.

Campbell ended the game with 32 saves and recorded her second shutout of the season, which was plenty to get the Eagles a conference win following their shootout loss to UConn on Friday.