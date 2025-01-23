The Campus School Celebrates Talent and Community Spirit at Art Showcase

The Heights Room buzzed with life for the Campus School’s annual art showcase on Thursday. The Midwestern-themed event included raffles, snacks, and exciting performances from some of Boston College’s most beloved arts groups.

Attendance was sparse when the event started at 7 p.m., but the room progressively filled with excited students and parents alike. The night kicked off with words from the Campus School’s Interim Director Tom Miller and introductions from Campus School volunteers.

The Golden Eagles started the night strong, performing in its signature gold and glitter to Rihanna’s “Disturbia.” The energetic performance consisted of the group’s usual pom work mixed with other dance styles. Their smiles and spirit started the event with the right energy to excite the audience.

Next up was the showcase’s first vocal performance. The Musical Theatre Wing entered the stage in mixes of cowboy attire—perfect for the theme and the group’s Oklahoma! medley.

The performance began with a duet of “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top” before transitioning into two solos of other Oklahoma! songs. The group lived up to its name, utilizing the whole space to act out its miniature Oklahoma! performances. Despite only comprising six performers, the group finished powerfully by singing the show’s title track, “Oklahoma.”

The second dance troupe of the night was UPrising. The group danced in pastels and sporty-chic outfits to a summer-festival-themed performance. With a mix of hip-hop and contemporary dance, it delivered on the joyful and sunny vibes its theme promised—and that we could all use with this weather. Some of its songs included “Summer Days” by Fall Out Boy, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Martin Garrix; “Rush” by Troye Sivan; and crowd favorite “The Spins” by Mac Miller and Empire of the Sun.

Next up was the Common Tones. The coed a cappella group performed a beautiful rendition of Lizzy McAlpine’s “orange show speedway” in plaid outfits and cowboy hats. In a sweet moment, the main soloist thanked the audience for coming as the rest of the group continued to sing.

Sexual Chocolate performed afterward, and in usual fashion, the group was met with great applause and excitement. BC’s all-male step team danced to “Wall to Wall” by Chris Brown before starting its elaborate step routine. The group’s performance was clean and displayed its usual prowess. Even when the music glitched out for a few seconds, the dancers did not miss a beat.

After a short intermission, BC On Tap took the stage. The group danced to Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” in matching jeans and white tees. The routine did the dramatics of the song justice while still fitting the country vibe of the showcase’s theme.

Following On Tap was the second a cappella group of the night: BC Acoustics. The group performed a heartfelt and entertaining arrangement of Ariana Grande’s “One Last Time.” Afterward, BC Dance Ensemble, represented by its rookies, took the stage. Just like during the Rookie Showcase, the dancers performed a vivacious routine to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

The penultimate dance group of the night was BC Irish Dance. In sparkly red leotards and black skirts, the group delivered a remarkably synchronized performance to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” The dancers skillfully slowed down their routine to match the slo-mo ending of Roan’s hit song.

The last vocal performance of the night was BC’s all-male a cappella group, the Heightsmen. In matching suits and ties, the group performed a cheery rendition of “Waffle House” by the Jonas Brothers followed by the passionate ballad “Drops of Jupiter” by Train.

Last but certainly not least, Fuego del Corazón closed the showcase with a mashup of reggaeton and bachata dancing. Emerging in sparkling black and white costumes, the group performed its usual spins and awe-inspiring flips to a satisfied audience. Fuego’s energized performance was the perfect ending to a night dedicated to a cherished cause.