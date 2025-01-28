Making the Most of a Boston Winter on a Budget

Winter in Boston can be brutal, especially for college students on a budget. Between buying heavy winter gear and stocking up on hot coffee K-cups, it can certainly take a toll on your bank account. While the low temperatures might make curling up in your twin XL feel especially appealing, Boston offers plenty of budget-friendly activities to enjoy during the colder months. Whether you want to get outside, enjoy the city’s history and culture, or find a cozy spot to hang out, there’s no shortage of things to do. Here’s a guide to help you make the most of the chilly season without draining your wallet.

1. Ice Skating at the Frog Pond

If you’re looking for a classic winter experience, head to the Boston Common and go ice skating on the Frog Pond. The rink’s general admission fee is fairly inexpensive ($10), though skate rentals do cost a little extra ($15). Still, it’s an affordable way to spend an afternoon with friends. Located right in the center of historic Boston with the skyline in the background, skating at Frog Pond is the quintessential winter wonderland activity.

2. Visit the Museum of Fine Arts & Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

If you’re looking to escape the cold with a fun indoor activity, head to one of Boston’s world-renowned art museums. These museums offer fantastic ways to warm up while experiencing amazing art at a reasonable price. The MFA is free for Boston College students with a valid student ID, and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a discounted student rate of $15. Additionally, the Gardner Museum is free to the public on the first Thursday evening of every month. With the end of January approaching, grab your Charlie Card and take a trip downtown to explore these museums’ extensive collections of art from around the world, stunning courtyards, and—best of all—central heating.

3. Study or Relax at the Boston Public Library

The Boston Public Library, just a short T ride away, is one of the most beautiful libraries in the country. You can find a quiet spot to study, admire the gorgeous architecture, or relax in the comfy reading rooms. It’s a wonderfully cozy refuge from the cold and has free events all year long, including book talks and movie screenings. If you’re comfortable with tourists snapping photos while you work on your paper, you might even find a new favorite study spot here.

4. Explore the Boston Common & Public Garden

The Boston Common is just a quick T ride from BC, and it’s a must-see, especially in winter. Bundle up and enjoy the serene atmosphere of the park, which looks especially magical under a fresh blanket of snow. In the summertime, the Public Garden is home to the famous swan boats, but it’s just as charming during the winter, with frozen ponds and snow-covered statues. Grab a warm drink and take a stroll through these iconic spaces.

5. Attend a Free Event or Festival

Boston hosts tons of free events during the winter, from festivals to free concerts and performances. If you’re around for the holidays, the Boston Winter: City Hall Skating Path + Holiday Market costs nothing to explore and offers everything from live music to local art. Keep an eye on the BC campus event calendar, too—there’s always something happening, like free movie nights, game nights, or live performances, especially during the snowy months.

6. Harborwalk & Seaport District

The Boston Harborwalk is a scenic path that stretches along Boston’s waterfront. Even in winter, it’s a lovely spot for a walk, offering beautiful views of the harbor and city skyline. You’ll also get some fresh air to clear your head after long study sessions. While many of Seaport’s trendy restaurants are on the pricier side, you can always grab a hot drink from Starbucks or a local cafe and enjoy the views without spending too much. Bundle up, grab some friends, and make the most of your time in this city without burning a hole in your wallet!