If Enacted, Trump Federal Funding Freeze Will Not Affect Financial Aid

A day after President Donald Trump announced his plan to freeze all federal grants, loans, and financial assistance, the U.S Department of Education clarified that the pause will not affect financial aid or loans.

“We have been told that the announced spending freeze does not affect student Pell Grants and federal educational loans,” University Spokesman Jack Dunn said in a statement to The Heights.

In his statement, Dunn said Boston College does not expect the freeze to affect work-study programs or other educational grants.

“We anticipate that federal work-study and federal supplemental educational opportunity grants are likely not to be affected as well,” Dunn wrote.

Dunn did not comment on how the freeze would affect ongoing research at BC. At some universities, there are concerns about the freeze’s impact on research and student success initiatives funded by federal grants and programs.

United States District Judge Loren AliKhan temporarily blocked the ban on Tuesday afternoon, delaying an official decision until Feb. 3.

As of Tuesday evening, 22 states have sued the Trump administration over the ban. The lawsuit, led by Democratic attorneys general, calls the move a violation of federal law.

BC received $11,966,870 in federal aid for undergraduate scholarships and grants in the 2023 fiscal year, according to the BC Fact Book. Additionally, the University received $41,388 for federally sponsored projects.