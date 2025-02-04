Mayor Fuller Says City Is Strong in Final State of the City Address

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the city was strong in her eighth and final State of the City Address at Newton City Hall Monday evening.

“I can say confidently that the state of the city remains strong,” Fuller said. “Yes, I am filled with that same sense of gratitude, responsibility, and motivation that I had on day one.”

Fuller began by reflecting on the length of her time as mayor. Fuller was elected in 2018 and announced last December that she would not run for reelection.

“Two thousand five hundred ninety: That’s the number of days since I first took the oath of office as mayor of the City of Newton,” Fuller said.

Fuller highlighted some of Newton’s accomplishments under her leadership:

Reforming the city’s zoning laws .

Improving curriculum and athletic fields in Newton Public Schools.

Repaving 125 roads in the past two years.

Creating Newton’s first Affordable Housing Trust.

Winning funding to rebuild the Newtonville Commuter Rail station.

Rebuilding and rebranding Newton’s senior center as the Cooper Center for Active Living , set to open in the fall of 2025.

Investing $630 million in completed or ongoing capital projects.

But Fuller stressed that there is a lot left to do in Newton.

“Yes, we will need this strength in the days ahead,” Fuller said. “We have much work to do.”

Fuller said in the future, Newton will need to take on more projects like paving more roads, creating more diverse and affordable housing, replenishing more playgrounds, and preserving historic sites.

“This work involves trying to build consensus, moving forward by embracing change, and prioritizing between competing goals,” Fuller said.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll introduced Fuller, emphasizing the dedication needed for a local government position such as mayor.

“Ensuring that what happens every day—where the rubber hits the road—is thought of and worked on and tackled … it’s a thankless job,” Driscoll said. “The folks who are in this room care about the community they live in and are willing to give back every single day.”

Fuller explained the challenge of juggling competing needs within the city.

“We see firsthand the increasing complexity of student needs, persistently rising costs growing faster than city revenues, potential threats to federal funding, and likely constrained state funding,” Fuller said. “This is creating tension between our profound commitment to our children’s education and the financial realities of our taxpayers and our city.”

In the future, Fuller advised the city to manage its money wisely.

“While our city finances are strong, our revenues are growing modestly,” Fuller said. “That means we must continue to live within our means and so our investments … must also grow modestly.”

Under a new presidential administration, Fuller said the need for community on a local level was more important than ever.

“I do not know for certain what lies ahead on the national stage,” Fuller said. “I am quite certain, though, that for all of us here in Newton, that for the state of the City of Newton to remain strong, we must double down on relationships that sustain us, on service that connects us, and on purpose that guides us.”