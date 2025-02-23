Advice for Boston College’s Next President: Keep up the Conversations

The appointment of Rev. Jack Butler, S.J., as Boston College’s next president marks a critical turning point for the University. With only two presidents in the past 52 years, this transition offers a rare opportunity for BC to embrace change and growth.

The Heights believes that Butler is well-positioned to be an effective University president and usher in a new era for BC.

At the end of the academic year, Butler will take a sabbatical from his current role as Haub vice president for University Mission and Ministry. The Heights offers one simple suggestion for when he officially takes the reins in the summer of 2026: keep it up.

Butler should continue connecting with the student population, as he has throughout his career.

In his 22 years at BC, Butler has continuously offered himself as a resource to students. From guiding them on their career paths as director of Manresa House to standing by their side during difficult times with crisis response, Butler has proven he is devoted to the student body. This commitment to students is essential for his new position.

Butler’s career not only reflects his commitment to students, but also his ability to have difficult conversations with them.

“You’ve got to be honest,” Butler said in his recent interview with The Heights. “Sometimes people don’t want to hear what the truth is, or what you see it as. But I also have to make the space to listen to what other people are saying.”

Amid an ever-evolving and fraught higher education landscape, Butler effectively conveys the value of a BC education in a way that resonates with students, faculty, alumni, and donors alike. This skill is critical to making sure the community is well-informed about the mission and progress of the University.

Butler consistently brings a friendliness and engagement to his public speaking that leaves a memorable impression. He is frequently trusted with articulating the University’s mission, speaking at events across the country.

Translating these skills into the duties of the University president will require a conscious effort.

We believe it is imperative that he continues to make these public appearances during these next six months and throughout his tenure as University president to foster a culture of open communication at BC.

Butler should, for example, connect with the student population through regular meetings with student leaders, such as the UGBC president.

In a 2016 Heights op-ed titled “Leahy’s Detachment Will Be His Legacy, Former UGBC President Says,” former UGBC president Nanci Flore-Chettiar wrote, “As UGBC president, I found it much more difficult to organize a meeting with Fr. Leahy. If you thought that he valued the insight of student-elected representatives, you would be wrong. It took nearly a year for us to schedule our first and only meeting.”

In another editorial titled “UGBC Has the Drive to Make Important Change, But Administrators Halt Progress,” The Heights argues that the University rejects student government proposals on the basis of vague institutional values, despite claiming to promote discourse and dialogue.

Many BC students are at the only point in their lives where their work and personal lives are completely intertwined. Student leaders are elected to advocate and provide a voice for this unique population, and for the past 29 years, they’ve faced unnecessary challenges while doing so.

By organizing regular appointments with these leaders, the incoming University president can fully align himself with promoting discourse and dialogue.

Finally, nearly every Heights editorial can be boiled down to one headline: BC needs to be more transparent about … (insert issue here).

Whether it be about financial aid, their investment portfolio, or LGBTQ+ resources, the University often provides little to no justification for its decisions. The lack of clarity surrounding these issues leads to the impression of secrecy, regardless of the motivation behind the policy.

So far, Butler’s career has been devoted to open, honest conversation. We believe he has a real opportunity to improve administrative transparency.



Whether it be through meeting with student leaders individually, responding to The Heights when asked for a comment, making frequent public appearances, or just cracking a smile when walking through campus, we believe Butler is capable and willing to foster a culture of open communication and conversation.

We, as students, look forward to participating in this dialogue with him.