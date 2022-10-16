BC Lets Up Late Goal to Draw Pitt 1–1 on Senior Night

Ahead of Boston College women’s soccer’s matchup against No. 21 Pittsburgh on Friday, the Eagles honored its four seniors: Samantha Agresti, Michela Agresti, Sydney Moore, and Sam Smith.

“They’re our foundation,” BC head coach Jason Lowe said. “I’ve seen them all fours years through. … They just do whatever is needed, and they’re fantastic people on and off the field.”

It was fitting that Smith scored BC’s only goal, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles (5–6–4, 1–5–1 Atlantic Coast) to earn a win, and they tied Pittsburgh 1–1. A Pitt goal in the 73rd minute tied things up.

Pitt (11–3–1, 4–2–1) was dominant on the wings and capitalized on the Eagles’ defensive mistakes in the back third. BC struggled to gain possession in the midfield, and the Eagles’ passes were largely inaccurate.

The Panthers had their first scoring opportunity in the third minute.

BC, on the other hand, registered its first shot in the 16th minute, when Smith capitalized on a poor clearance and sent the ball to the right corner of the net, puting the Eagles up 1–0.

“[The early goal] was super important,” Lowe said. “It allows us to play with a little bit more freedom.”

After scoring their first goal, the Eagles settled into the game, playing with newfound calmness and confidence. Smith’s breakaway shot from outside the box two minutes after BC’s first tally almost put the Eagles up 2–0, but the outstretched fingers of Pitt goaltender Caitlyn Lazzarini kept BC’s lead at one.

Strong defending led by Agresti and misplaced Pitt shots helped the Eagles maintain their lead. Pitt had 12 shots in the first half, only three of which were on goal.

The second half looked similar to the first, with the Eagles dominating on offense. They utilized their speed on the attack through Claire Mensi.

Then Pitt began to regain control of the game. The Panthers threatened BC from the wings but were unable to crack the Eagles’ rock solid defense. BC goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt recorded five saves in the game.

Pitt continued to attack and nearly scored in the 58th minute off a shot from Sarah Schupansky, but it hit the post.

“[The defense] played really, really well,” Lowe said. “All of them gelled really well. [I’m] really happy with how they did.”

Pitt finally leveled the score in the 73rd minute on a Samiah Phiri tap-in goal. Phiri almost scored again seconds later, but Willebrandt stopped the shot with her foot.