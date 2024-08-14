“An Effort Kind of Team”: BC Women’s Soccer 2024 Season Preview

Boston College women’s soccer’s 2023 season was far from perfect, to say the least.

The Eagles’ 3–9–6 campaign and winless conference record was not uncharacteristic of BC’s program over the last five years, however, leading Athletics Director Blake James to part ways with former head coach Jason Lowe immediately following the 2023 season.

Shortly after, Chris Watkins left his job nearly 3,000 miles away to take over.

“The program didn’t win a game last year in the ACC, and I think four in the last five years,” Watkins said. “We all have our work cut out for us for sure.”

Watkins is coming off a seven year career at Gonzaga. He led the Bulldogs to a 79–33–16 overall record and its first West Coast Conference Championship in 2023.

Watkins’ team had one of the best performing offenses during the 2023 season, ranking eighth in the nation in total goals. The Eagles tied for 244th in the nation in the same statistic.

Whether Watkins’ expertise can help a team that finished second to last in the ACC, tallied 154 shots, and scored 18 goals, is to be seen, especially within a conference that just got tougher.

Moving into ACC women’s soccer this season are California, Stanford, and Southern Methodist––three teams that make an already stacked conference even harder to excel in.

Regardless, Watkins made the Eagles’ goal for this season clear.

“That’s certainly our goal, is to make sure we get a couple of wins in conference,” he said. “It’s gonna take a lot of work and learning from me and the players. We all got to get a little bit smarter, a little better.”

According to Watkins, that starts with the Eagles becoming a team that pressures the ball high up on the field and transitions well quickly. But more than either of those things, it requires a new identity.

“We want to be known as a blue-collar team that really just battles for every 50–50 ball,” Watkins said. “Slides when it’s time to slide, but runs it out every time. Just an effort kind of team.”

Integrating this philosophy represents a tangible first step for the Eagles to take after years of disappointing mediocrity. And although Watkins recognizes perfection won’t happen overnight, BC appears to be ready to take on the challenge of reasserting itself in the ACC.