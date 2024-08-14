“An Effort Kind of Team”: BC Women’s Soccer 2024 Season Preview

Boston College women’s soccer’s 2023 season was far from perfect, to say the least.
The Eagles’ 3–9–6 campaign and winless conference record was not uncharacteristic of BC’s program over the last five years, however, leading Athletics Director Blake James to part ways with former head coach Jason Lowe immediately following the 2023 season.
Shortly after, Chris Watkins left his job nearly 3,000 miles away to take over.
“The program didn’t win a game last year in the ACC, and I think four in the last five years,” Watkins said. “We all have our work cut out for us for sure.”
Watkins is coming off a seven year career at Gonzaga. He led the Bulldogs to a 79–33–16 overall record and its first West Coast Conference Championship in 2023.
Watkins’ team had one of the best performing offenses during the 2023 season, ranking eighth in the nation in total goals. The Eagles tied for 244th in the nation in the same statistic.
Whether Watkins’ expertise can help a team that finished second to last in the ACC, tallied 154 shots, and scored 18 goals, is to be seen, especially within a conference that just got tougher.
Moving into ACC women’s soccer this season are California, Stanford, and Southern Methodist––three teams that make an already stacked conference even harder to excel in.
Regardless, Watkins made the Eagles’ goal for this season clear.
“That’s certainly our goal, is to make sure we get a couple of wins in conference,” he said. “It’s gonna take a lot of work and learning from me and the players. We all got to get a little bit smarter, a little better.”
According to Watkins, that starts with the Eagles becoming a team that pressures the ball high up on the field and transitions well quickly. But more than either of those things, it requires a new identity.
“We want to be known as a blue-collar team that really just battles for every 50–50 ball,” Watkins said. “Slides when it’s time to slide, but runs it out every time. Just an effort kind of team.”
Integrating this philosophy represents a tangible first step for the Eagles to take after years of disappointing mediocrity. And although Watkins recognizes perfection won’t happen overnight, BC appears to be ready to take on the challenge of reasserting itself in the ACC.
Returners:
Fifteen of BC’s 26 roster spots are occupied by returners, bringing a sense of experience and continuity to the Eagles despite BC’s almost entirely new coaching staff.
Highlighting all returners is Ella Richards, who will remain with BC for her senior season. She led the Eagles with seven goals and 16 total points last season, and is prepared to make another leap this season, according to Watkins.
“Those are attacking players and I think we’re going to create some more and better chances for them to score some goals this year,” Watkins said of Richards and transfer Grace Courter.
Another returner capable of a breakout season is Aislin Streicek. She scored the Eagles’ last goal of the 2023 season to force a tie against then-No.3 North Carolina. Watkins mentioned her immediately when asked about what players might make a leap this season.
“I think she was good last year, but I think she’s gonna break out here this year,” Watkins said.
Emily Sapienza, Sarai Costello, and Wiebke Willebrandt—three players that played significant minutes last year—will serve as the Eagles’ team captains.
Sapienza started all 18 matches for BC last season, while Costello led the team in minutes played in 2023. Willebrandt, a goalkeeper, also started every game in 2023 while tallying a .857 save percentage.
Other returners who saw lots of playing time last year are Bella Douglas, Sydney Segalla, and Sophia Lowenberg. The three combined for 29 total points last season.
New Faces and Notable Departures:
Five transfers will offer new faces to the Eagles.
Two transfers—senior Courter and sophomore Faith Fenwick—played for Watkins at Gonzaga last season. Although Fenwick may redshirt her season to play with the U-20 Canadian national team, Courter is one of the players to watch in the upcoming months, according to Watkins.
Ava Lung, and Paige Peltier, forwards from Harvard and Notre Dame, respectively, will bring experience to the transfer class.
“Paige has been playing and winning in the ACC for years,” Watkins said. “Her knowledge and experiences will be important for our team.
Rounding out the transfer class is Baylor Goldthwaite, a midfielder out of Wake Forest entering her junior year.
Six freshmen will also join BC for the 2024 season.
Amalia Dray, who helped her club soccer team to the 2023 GA U19 National Championship, will join BC’s defense, as will Riley Prozzo and Shea Boyle.
Maya Cheeseboro will come on as the sole first-year goalkeeper. She recorded 19 shutouts in 24 games played for her high school team.
Other freshmen faces include midfielders Georgina Clarke and Ashley Roberts.
Claire Mensi was the most notable offseason departure. She served as the sole team captain in 2023 and scored two goals for the Eagles.
Kenna Thomas, who played 16 matches last season, is also not on the 2024 roster. Laura Gouvin, who served on the team’s Leadership Council last season, left BC for Colorado.
Notable Matchups
The Eagles will kick off their season at home in a matchup with Jacksonville on Aug. 15. The two teams have met only once—in a 2014 matchup which the Eagles won. Willebrandt will attempt to record a shutout in BC’s season opener for the fourth year in a row.
BC will have its first ACC test on Sept. 12, when the Eagles will take on Notre Dame at home in their Red Bandanna game. The Irish will surely pose a significant challenge. They finished second in the conference last year with a 12–4–4 overall record.
After tying ACC opponent Louisville 1–1 last season, the Eagles will get a chance at a rematch against the Cardinals on Oct. 24. That game may be the best chance the Eagles have at snagging a conference victory.
BC’s Oct. 27 game against Miami will be its Senior Day, then the Eagles will conclude their season at home versus Syracuse on Oct. 31.