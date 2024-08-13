“Pete is Birdball”: How the Ice Bucket Challenge Lives On, a Decade Later

Playing under the bright lights at Fenway Park, Boston College baseball was hungry for the 2006 Beanpot title. But to beat Harvard in the final, the Eagles needed their leaders to step up.

Pete Frates, BC ’07 and the team’s eventual captain, did exactly that, going 4-for-4 with a home run. With Frates leading the way, BC cruised to a 10–2 Beanpot victory.

That’s just what captains do.

A far more formidable opponent came knocking on Frates’ door years later, one that remains undefeated to this day. This time, his team returned the favor.

Ten summers ago, the Eagles rallied around Frates to support his battle against ALS. Today, nearly five years after Frates’ passing, he and his movement remain the program’s heartbeat.

“Pete is Birdball,” former BC pitcher John West said.

It’s a movement that may never have gotten off the ground were it not for Frates’ rejection of self-pity. After his March 2012 diagnosis, Frates refused to wait around as the terminal illness set in.

He got to fighting right away, with his team right there with him.

“That’s when the directive was given,” said Mike Gambino, BC’s head coach from 2011–23. “I remember him saying, ‘We’re not gonna feel sorry for ourselves. We’re not gonna wallow, we’re gonna raise funds and raise awareness.’”

Gambino took those words to heart.

Led by its former head coach, Frates’ fight became BC’s fight. Shortly after his diagnosis, the program inaugurated its first annual ALS Awareness Game. The words “Strike Out ALS” became a staple of the Eagles’ uniforms and merchandise. Gambino even created a director of baseball operations position just for Frates, before consulting with then-Athletics Director Gene DeFilippo.