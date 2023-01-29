Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Jan. 29

Barcelona and Tasca, two heavily frequented Spanish tapas restaurants in Boston, are the perfect winter weekend activity for BC students. It feels as though whispers of patatas bravas, croquetas, and empanadas are floating around campus like never before. Tapas make the perfect little meal when split with a group of friends—you can choose variety, simplicity, or adventure, and they won’t break the bank. So, for those of you who have never tried tapas, get on it! And for the hard-core fans, keep at it! We at Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down would like to personally encourage you to try Barcelona’s brussels sprouts. We promise that, as suspicious as they sound, you’re in for a special treat.