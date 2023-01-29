Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Jan. 29

Thumbs Up:
- Eagle Waffles
- Inspiration clearly struck for Boston College Dining when it added a new breakfast option to the daily roster. Tired of plain pancakes, repetitive muffin flavors, and disappointing breakfast potato substitutes? Then grab your friends and head to the Rat for the waffles of your dreams! Featuring an eagle emblem in the center, these perfectly golden waffles will satisfy all your morning carb cravings. Top with butter, syrup, whipped cream, and berries, and enjoy your masterpiece. The only thing that could make our days better is offering this delicious waffle option at late night.
- Spanish Tapas Restaurants
- Barcelona and Tasca, two heavily frequented Spanish tapas restaurants in Boston, are the perfect winter weekend activity for BC students. It feels as though whispers of patatas bravas, croquetas, and empanadas are floating around campus like never before. Tapas make the perfect little meal when split with a group of friends—you can choose variety, simplicity, or adventure, and they won’t break the bank. So, for those of you who have never tried tapas, get on it! And for the hard-core fans, keep at it! We at Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down would like to personally encourage you to try Barcelona’s brussels sprouts. We promise that, as suspicious as they sound, you’re in for a special treat.
Thumbs Down:
- The Crane
- When an ominous email from ResLife late last week announced the placement of a crane in front of Maloney Hall, students weren’t quite sure what to expect. But after a week of taking the parking garage stairs to class, it is safe to say that the crane was not a welcome presence on campus. Not only was the crane an inconvenience, but it also became the eyesore of an otherwise beautiful campus horizon. Although we’re grateful to BC for keeping this place up to snuff, we all hope the infamous crane won’t need to return any time soon.
- Back to the Grind
- Two weeks in and syllabus week could not be more over. Sunday scaries, late nights on O’Neill five, and hurried skimming in the hour before class have returned with full force. Professors don’t seem to be easing us in the way they do in the fall. Freshmen are supposed to be adjusted, juniors are putting their heads down, and seniors are embarking on the final push. So, despite being laden with about 15 textbooks, 17 assignments a week, and maybe 100 other commitments, let’s take a collective deep breath. We’ve done this before and we can do it again!