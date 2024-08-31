Eagles Grab First Win of the Season with 2–1 Win Over Dartmouth

Boston College men’s soccer started its game against Dartmouth off hot when Moritz Gundelach found the top corner with a right-footed shot just 6:42 in the match, leaving Dartmouth goalkeeper Costi Christodoulou with no chance of saving it.

Dartmouth didn’t let BC stay in front for long. Following a Big Green corner, the ball bounced around the box before finding the feet of Vasilis Moiras, who smashed the ball into the back of the net 22:55 into the match.

But that would be Dartmouth’s (0–0–1) only shot on target for the rest of the game, as BC’s (1–2–0) defense did its best imitation of a brick wall and ultimately came away with a 2–1 victory for its first win of the season.

The rest of the first half came and went quietly following Moiras’ goal. The two teams went into halftime deadlocked at one apiece and looking for a chance to break the game open.

That chance almost came for BC 62:57 into the match as Michael Asare got his laces on a ball in the center of the box, but a diving save from Costi Christodoulou kept things tied up.

The Eagles continued pushing and dominated possession in the second half, resulting in 10 second-half shots and leading to the match-winner at the 72:37 mark.

Asare lifted the ball to Ask Ekeland, who sent a header into the back of the net from just inside the 8-yard box.

Ekeland, a junior transfer from Duquesne, has been a crucial addition for BC this season. He has scored three goals through the season’s first three games.

“He’s scoring goals, but he’s like a leader on the team, and that’s something that’s been fun to watch,” BC head coach Bob Thompson said. “He’s new to the group, but he’s already blossoming into a really big, important voice, beyond just the goals.”

As the game winded down, the Eagles refused to take their foot off the gas. Leo Guarino and Jack Burkhardt both got off shots in the game’s dying moments, but were unable to extend BC’s lead.

“We definitely have an attack-minded group, so even if they’re up, they’re going to keep pushing,” Thompson said. “You almost have to tell them sometimes, ‘Okay, keep the ball for a minute.’ But yeah, the mentality is really strong and it’s a confident group.”

Sam Fenton drew a foul for Dartmouth deep in the BC half with 44 seconds remaining in the game. The Eagle defense dealt with it comfortably, however, and the last seconds ticked off the clock, cementing a 2–1 BC win.