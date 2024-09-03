Eagles Suffer First Loss of Season Against UMass

Boston College women’s soccer scored its first goal of the game with six minutes left in its matchup against UMass on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, Sophia Lowenberg’s first goal of the season came too little, too late.

After keeping the Minutewomen (2–2–1) from producing a single shot on goal throughout the first half, the Eagles (5–1–0) surrendered two goals in the second half and were ultimately beaten 2–1 on their home field—marking their first loss of the season.

After a silent first half, it took a little over two minutes into the second period for the Minutewomen to break through and score their first goal of the game.

Nia Hislop dribbled up the right side of the field and snuck a pass in to Bella Recinos, who kicked a one-timer right over the hands of Wiebke Wellebrandt for the first goal of the match.

Emily Sapienza, Lowenberg and Aislin Streicek all got shots on goal off in the second half, but the Eagles’ offense remained scoreless.

BC went down 2–0 at the 80:49 mark when, despite a save by Willebrandt and two consecutive shot blocks, Hislop found a way to sneak the ball into the net and extend UMass’ lead.

Just over three minutes later, the Eagles finally got on the board in a somewhat lucky fashion.

Ashley Roberts’ corner bounced off Lowenberg’s back and went right into the net, making it a one-goal game.

It had taken the Eagles 84 minutes to produce their first goal, though, and the challenge of scoring a second in the six minutes left in the game proved too difficult.

Shots by Paige Peltier and Bella Douglas both went over the top of the net, and the Eagles were unable to force a tie.

The first half of the match did not see nearly as much offensive action as the second. Georgina Clarke kicked the half’s lone shot on goal 18:37 in, and neither team got a shot off for the remainder of the period.

After gathering three of their first five wins of the season in games decided by one goal, the Eagles got a taste of their own medicine in a game that was decided by a few key lapses amidst a hard-fought defensive battle by both squads.