Men I Trust to Headline Stokes Set 2024

Men I Trust will headline the annual Stokes Set concert, the Campus Activities Board (CAB) announced in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday afternoon. The concert will be held on Stokes Lawn on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The Canadian indie-pop band is known for its viral song “Show Me How,” which has over 500 million streams on Spotify and gained popularity on TikTok. Men I Trust also has a slew of hits from its 2021 album Untourable Album.

The band, made up of Emmanuelle Proulx, Jessy Caron, and Dragos Chiriac, is currently touring throughout the United States and Europe.

Last year, COIN performed at Stokes Set to an enthusiastic Boston College community, while the previous year saw Kyle energize the Stokes Lawn.

CAB’s Instagram post featured a montage of clips showcasing the band’s stage presence with a series of colorful, grungy shots of the performers and fans in concert.

Tickets will be available through the Robsham Box Office website at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.