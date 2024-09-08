Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Sep. 8

Moving back in with friends is always exciting, but living away from home certainly comes with its difficulties. For all the freshmen adjusting to life with a new roommate, sophomores learning how to navigate living with seven other people, or upperclassmen taking on the responsibilities of off-campus living, the first few weeks back at BC always have a learning curve. Whether you keep waking up to your roommate’s alarm or can’t seem to figure out how to cook for yourself, try to be patient during this adjustment period. Living at BC will feel like the new normal before you know it!