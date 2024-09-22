Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Sept. 22

Living off campus certainly has its perks—dining hall food is a thing of the past, candles are no longer considered contraband, and random room checks aren’t a worry. Despite all of the freedom that comes with breaking free from dorm living, there is one thing that we all miss: work orders. Broken shower? AC not working? BC’s maintenance workers have you covered! So to all the underclassmen counting down the days until they move to Foster St., try to appreciate the fact that you don’t have to call your own mechanic yet.