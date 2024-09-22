Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Sept. 22

Thumbs Up:
- Red Bandanna Game
- This weekend marked one of the most highly anticipated campus events of the year: the Red Bandanna Game. Even in the cold rain, students packed Alumni Stadium to support the Eagles and honor Welles Crowther. A sea of red filled the sold-out stadium, cheering the team to their third victory of the season. And, in an incredible show of BC pride, students flooded the field upon the team’s victory and celebrated the return of BC football in the middle of the downpour.
- So Long, Summer
- Yesterday, at exactly 8:43 a.m., the autumn equinox marked the official end of summer. While the sunny summer weather is perfect for sitting on the Quad, there’s a reason why fall is so many students’ favorite time to be on campus. We’re just weeks away from full-fledged foliage, sweater season, and pumpkin-flavored everything at Trader Joe’s. Now is the perfect time to venture into Boston, rewatch Gilmore Girls with your closest friends, and admire just how beautiful fall is on the East Coast!
Thumbs Down:
- Work Orders
- Living off campus certainly has its perks—dining hall food is a thing of the past, candles are no longer considered contraband, and random room checks aren’t a worry. Despite all of the freedom that comes with breaking free from dorm living, there is one thing that we all miss: work orders. Broken shower? AC not working? BC’s maintenance workers have you covered! So to all the underclassmen counting down the days until they move to Foster St., try to appreciate the fact that you don’t have to call your own mechanic yet.
- Elevator Disaster
- All across campus, a crisis is spreading like wildfire—an elevator crisis. The faulty Walsh elevators are bound to break soon, an out-of-commission 2k elevator is causing commotion, and the line for the Maloney elevators is never worth the wait. Getting in a few extra steps isn’t a bad thing, but we’re fairly certain the Million Dollar Stairs aren’t anyone’s jam at 8 a.m. We can’t predict what’s in store for the rest of the elevators on campus, but here’s to hoping we aren’t still taking the outdoor stairs come December!
