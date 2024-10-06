Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Oct. 6

Spirits were high after BC’s incredible win over Western Kentucky during Family Weekend, but a crushing final-quarter loss this weekend left fans feeling like they were watching last season repeat itself. But it hasn’t just been a rough week for football—the men’s soccer, women’s hockey, and volleyball teams all faced losses as well. On the positive side, field hockey was able to take down the University of Virginia’s highly-ranked team. This week might not have been our best, but let’s keep cheering on our teams and hope for some redemption in the games to come!