Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Oct. 6

Thumbs Up:
- Fall Break
- After weeks of late-night study sessions and never-ending exams, we’ve finally arrived at the last stretch of classes before Fall Break. It’s safe to say that this is a much-needed vacation from all of the hard work we’ve been putting in this semester! Whether you’re visiting friends abroad, heading back home, or staying on campus, make the most of this opportunity to step away from your schoolwork and spend time with the people closest to you!
- The Return of the Chicken Parm Presser
- Upon returning to the Heights earlier this semester, students near and far were left in shock when they realized that the beloved chicken parm presser had been removed from Eagles Nest. After persevering through the start of the semester, we are thrilled to see this fan-favorite returning to the dining hall at long last, filling the void that chicken pesto paninis simply couldn’t. Chicken parm presser, we’re so glad you’re back!
Thumbs Down:
- Loss After Loss
- Spirits were high after BC’s incredible win over Western Kentucky during Family Weekend, but a crushing final-quarter loss this weekend left fans feeling like they were watching last season repeat itself. But it hasn’t just been a rough week for football—the men’s soccer, women’s hockey, and volleyball teams all faced losses as well. On the positive side, field hockey was able to take down the University of Virginia’s highly-ranked team. This week might not have been our best, but let’s keep cheering on our teams and hope for some redemption in the games to come!
- Trouble With the T
- For students looking to spend their free time exploring Boston, the T is essential for getting yourself around town (unless you want to go broke from Uber rides). Connecting campus to the city, students flock to the Green Line every weekend to get to Trader Joe’s for grocery runs and Boston Commons for some much-needed reconnections with nature. A recent derailment in Cambridge, however, now has students worried about trusting the T as their main source of transportation. With this event affecting city-wide transportation, let’s hope the MBTA conducts some necessary renovations soon.
Leave a Reply