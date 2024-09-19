Suki Waterhouse’s Musical Range Shines in ‘Memoir of a Sparklemuffin’

Known for her do-it-all career, singer-actress-model Suki Waterhouse released her second LP on Sept. 13. Memoir of a Sparklemuffin consists of 18 tracks, with music ranging from poolside jams to whimsical melodies to sultry, dark sounds.

The album is a deep dive into the memories that brought Waterhouse to where she is now. The themes explored include failed romances, the resulting post-breakup loss of identity, and the journey of self-discovery—both in relationships and in the industry.

Waterhouse’s first music came out in 2016, with her single “Brutally.” Her full-length album debut, however, came about years later with the release of I Can’t Let Go. In November of the same year, the blond-banged musician released an EP titled Milk Teeth, in which she compiled several of her singles, including “Brutally” and TikTok hit “Good Looking.”

The 32-year-old singer opens Memoir of a Sparklemuffin with an alluring track. As made evident by its title, “Gateway Drug” poses tempting questions to a potential lover in a vulnerable state and in need of the musician’s romantic proposals.

“Let me be your gateway drug / I can show you things / get a little high off my love,” Waterhouse sings.

Both the message and rhythm take a 180-degree turn with “Supersad.” The second track could’ve come straight out of a 2000’s coming-of-age movie. Despite its upbeat nature, the pop punk-sounding song likely discusses the aftermath of a breakup, as one contemplates the point of being heartbroken.

“My Fun,” on the other hand, captures the feeling of finding a sweet love after a painful experience. This new partner not only accepts, but appreciates, the lively side of the Waterhouse’s personality, and the two partake in carefree fun. The bubbly track takes listeners to a summer afternoon by the pool with a touch of retro in contrast to most tracks on Memories of a Sparklemuffin, which include darker aspects to them.

“God, it feels good to find someone / Who loves me / Who loves me like I love my fun / So strip off your clothes, step into the sea (…) Building fires, jumping planes / Nothing to do and nothing to say,” Waterhouse sings in “My Fun.”

Shifting the focus to herself, Waterhouse uses “Model, Actress, Whatever” as an internal reflection of the often overlooked obscure side of her fame. The track carries a personal touch to it, where Waterhouse delves into the dreams she had as a young girl that someday people would “know her name.”

Waterhouse also uses “Model, Actress, Whatever” to show how when you make it to the top, loneliness is the only one keeping you company. Waterhouse sheds light on the inevitable fate of those who enter the Hollywood world: a lifetime of disappointment. Despite Waterhouse’s multi-faceted artistic profile, she feels people still find negative things to say.

“Careful what you ask, love for the ages / When it’s good all on the outside, part of the faking,” Waterhouse sings. “You can’t write the ending, it’s Hollywood pages / You tell them your story and they’ll make the changes.”

The piano ballad “Everybody Breaks Up Anyway” offers a pessimistic—or in some ways, realistic—view on love. Waterhouse’s Lana Del Rey-esque honeyed vocals, along with the nostalgic message, make the track goosebump-worthy.

“We could try pretend that we won’t change / I got so excited thinking you’d be the man who would stay / But everybody breaks up anyway,” Waterhouse sings.

Waterhouse has achieved a lot over the past year, with the announcement of her album tour, her well-received role in the musical drama series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” and, most recently, her newly-acclaimed title of mother. Despite the occasional depressing love tropes present in the musician’s lyrics, Waterhouse makes it clear she wants the LP to be celebrated.