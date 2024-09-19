What Your Game Day Outfit Says About You

Boston College football is back, and with it, the need to craft the perfect game-day outfit. Your getup serves many important purposes—whether it’s providing comfort for a long day of rallying, matching the aesthetic of your Instagram feed, or leaving room to gulp down 10 hotdogs before halftime. All in all, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say your outfit can make or break your Saturday.

As students crowd into the Mod Lot to tailgate, different characters reveal themselves through their choices of apparel. Though every student surely has a unique sense of style, gameday outfits seem to almost always fit within a few narrow categories.

No matter the particular goal your outfit serves, your choice can tell a lot about you and your approach to BC’s best day of the week: gameday.

Superfan Shirt

The hordes of Boston College fans sporting their yellow t-shirts couldn’t be missed on our first gameday of the year, for better or for worse. These tees said one of two things: you’re either a freshman who didn’t invest in merch before coming to college or a senior who matched with their “Modmates” to commemorate their last first gameday at BC. A basic, but nevertheless timeless choice, these fans can’t be blamed for their outfit decision at the first game of the season. Regardless, let’s all hope that was the last gameday where the stands are swept in bright yellow.

Striped Overalls

The striped-overall sporters are working hard to transform the parking lots of our Jesuit institution into a rowdy frat mixer. They will be the loudest ones at your tailgate, and will most likely grab more than a few blueberry muffins amid conversations with your extended family. Going all-out for game day is just their thing, and you shouldn’t be surprised at their near constant feature on the big screen. Beware of sitting down during halftime around one of them though, as they will be sure to hype you up out of it. Bringing the energy and the vibes, these endearing BC fans are some of the most memorable, and the most fun.

A Dress

Taking a page from the SEC, these fans are helping to reclaim BC as a football school to rival Alabama and we are here for it. You know they are accessorizing with fun sunglasses and a cowboy hat, serving a classy, yet fun look that will help them end the day with the best Instagram content. We’ll all be wishing we tried a little harder after scrolling through the post game feeds, but luckily enough there’s always the next game to transform the parking lot into your personal runway.

Custom BC Gameday Apparel

Preparing for game day by scouring not just the overdone bookstore apparel, but going the extra mile and looking on Instagram to purchase handmade pieces, these fans mean business. Armed with the cutest fits of anyone at the tailgates, they are 100 percent having the game day of their dreams. But don’t worry, they’ll be sure to tell you where they bought their shirt and that you need to get one too. I would act fast, as these unique pieces sell out quickly, and will continue to be a great way to rock BC gear in a more subtle, trendier way.

BC T-Shirt Made into A Dress

5-Minute Crafts wants to be these fans. They aren’t afraid to grab their Dad’s old oversized tee and the scissors, tying back the sleeves and wrapping them around the back to create the perfect tube-top dress. Made by only the most dedicated and crafty fans, the T-shirt dress is a fun, different way to utilize what you’ve got lying around to mastermind a fit. Plus, these fans’ hard work pays off, creating a fun and yet breathable look, while also being inventive with what the bookstore has to offer.

Boston College Jerseys

Whether it be a football or hockey jersey, these fans are most likely wearing it to every sporting event they go to. Easy to throw on and sure to match the vibes of the occasion, this simple choice probably means you are genuinely invested in the game’s outcome and are going to know the stats for this season and the last. Maybe try mixing it up jersey wearers, but have it ready to go for this weekend’s ever anticipated, potentially chilly, night game.