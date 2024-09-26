Preview: BC Looks to Advance to 4–1 in Family Weekend Game against Western Kentucky

Despite rain falling in Alumni Stadium, Boston College football managed a gritty 23–19 victory against Michigan State this past Saturday night during its annual Red Bandanna game. The win gave the Eagles a 3–1 record and AP Top 25 votes for the fourth consecutive week. Fresh off its first Big Ten victory since 2019, BC now looks to beat a feisty Western Kentucky squad.

The Hilltoppers begin their season 3–1 with their only loss coming at then-No. 5 Alabama in a 63–0 blowout. Besides that, WKU owns wins against Eastern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, and Toledo. BC will be the Hilltoppers’ last opponent before they start Conference USA (CUSA) play.

The game carries a little more significance for BC as it is Family Weekend which will bring some added energy to the matchup in Chestnut Hill.

Who is BC playing?

Western Kentucky

When is BC playing?

Saturday, Sept. 28, at 12:00 p.m.

Where is BC playing?

Alumni Stadium

How to watch:

The game will air on ACC Network and BC Sports Network on WEEI 93.7 FM

Series History:

This meeting marks the inaugural matchup between the two programs. BC will be WKU’s first ACC matchup since opening its schedule with a 35–21 loss to Louisville in 2020. The Eagles last played a CUSA opponent in 2011, losing 30–3 in a matchup against now-Big 12 member Central Florida.

What to expect from Western Kentucky:

Offense

Sophomore quarterback Caden Veltkamp will be under center for WKU this Saturday, replacing TJ Finley who is out with a lower leg injury suffered in Week Two against MTSU.

Through his first two games, Veltkamp has been electric for WKU. After replacing Finley early on against MTSU, he completed 27-of-30 attempts for 398 yards and five touchdowns. He leads CUSA in completion percentage at 73.9 percent and has averaged 217 passing yards per game. Veltkamp led WKU to a 26–21 victory over Toledo last week, passing for over 240 yards and rushing for two touchdowns.

WKU’s number one weapon is senior receiver Kisean Johnson, who leads the offense with 336 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Johnson also ranks second in CUSA for receiving yards and is tied for first with his three touchdowns. Despite a strong passing game, WKU struggles to move the ball on the ground. Its leading rusher, Elijah Young, has only totaled 133 rushing yards on the season. Veltkamp has also only scraped 26 yards on 22 attempts this season, albeit with three touchdowns.

Defense:

WKU’s defense ranks fifth in CUSA for yards allowed per game at 426.3 and fourth in points per game at 26.3. The Hilltoppers’ defense has allowed 249.5 yards per game in the air and 176.8 on the ground. Notably, however, WKU has forced a turnover against every opponent this year, even Alabama.

WKU’s biggest defensive weapon is safety Devonte’ Mathews. Mathews is a sure-fire tackler and elite ballhawk, leading the team with 20 total tackles and two interceptions. His two interceptions also rank tied for first in CUSA. Mathews recently tallied four total tackles and two interceptions in WKU’s win over Toledo.

Outlook:

With clear skies expected for Saturday night, BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos and WKU’s Veltkamp will look to push the ball downfield. The Eagles stand as the betting favorites in what should be a game filled with explosive plays. BC head coach Bill O’Brien and Castellanos will aim to put on a show for the numerous BC parents and alumni in the stands this Saturday.