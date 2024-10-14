Preview: Eagles Looking for Bounce-Back Win Against Virginia Tech

After suffering a 24–14 collapse against Virginia in their previous game, Bill O’Brien and Boston College football are set for another trip to the Old Dominion State—this time to take on Virginia Tech in a nationally televised Thursday night matchup.

With the Eagles receiving no votes in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season in Week 7, a win could help reinvigorate players and students alike.

A loss for either team would all but sink its chances at the ACC championship game, as both squads are sitting at 1–1 in conference play. Both teams have had plenty of time to prepare, however, due to each team coming into the matchup off its bye week.

Who is BC Playing?

Virginia Tech

When is BC Playing?

Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Where is BC Playing?

Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

How to Watch:

The game will air on ESPN and BC Sports Network on WEEI 93.7 FM/850 AM.

Series History:

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series against BC 21–11, with the Hokies winning the last two matchups. In last year’s matchup in Chestnut Hill, the Eagles suffered a 48–22 defeat.

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones shredded the Eagles defense in that matchup with 219 yards and two touchdowns in the air in addition to 135 total yards on the ground. Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten also posted a strong performance adding another three touchdowns and 78 of Virginia Tech’s 363 total yards rushing on the day.

BC’s offense struggled as quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw two interceptions on just 110 yards passing. Third downs had also proved to be a problem for the Eagles as they converted just three of their 12 third-down opportunities.

What to Expect from Virginia Tech:

Offense

Drones is coming off a strong performance in his last game against Stanford, throwing for 201 yards on 73.7 percent passing to go along with three total touchdowns. Despite his last performance, Drones has had an up-and-down start to the season throwing four interceptions through the season’s first six games, already surpassing his total from last season. In games where Drones has thrown a pick the Hokies are 1–3 this season, so the Eagles will look to force and capitalize on mistakes.

The Virginia Tech passing attack has been multifaceted this season with five receivers having more than 100 yards receiving and seven players having caught a touchdown pass. BC’s defense will have to stay on its toes without a primary receiver to focus on.

The Hokies’ offensive line struggled in the season’s first two games, allowing its signal-caller to be sacked seven times across the two matchups. The line has quickly recovered, however, giving up just three sacks in its last four games.

Virginia Tech relies heavily on senior running back Tuten, who has registered 107 carries for 605 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground this season. Drones has also proved valuable, running the ball with three rushing touchdowns and 278 yards. The BC defense, which currently ranks top-30 in the nation in rushing yards allowed per attempt, will look to suffocate the Hokies’ run game early and often.

Defense

Virginia Tech currently ranks in the bottom half of the nation in rushing yards allowed per game and 66th in rushing yards allowed per attempt. Even in the Hokies’ dominant 24-point win over Stanford, they still allowed 136 yards on the ground. BC will look to expose Virginia Tech’s run defense with a bounce-back rushing performance from Castellanos and the running back room.

The Hokies’ pass defense has been a much different story, ranking top-30 in pass yards allowed per game and snatching five interceptions. Castellanos is coming off a two-interception performance against Virginia, despite throwing for 254 yards and going 22 of 30 in the air. Against a much better pass defense, Castellanos may have to rely a bit more on his legs to limit turnovers and move the chains.

If there is one player BC’s offense must focus on during the bye week, it’s senior defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who currently leads the Hokies in sacks, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries.

Outlook:

In the Eagles’ third ACC matchup of the season, they will have to return to what worked early in the season: running the ball and limiting Castellanos’ pass attempts. BC has lost both games in which Castellanos has thrown more than 16 times, and Virginia Tech will not be easy to beat through the air. Getting Kye Robichaux and Treshaun Ward touches early and establishing the run could put the Hokies on the back foot and allow O’Brien’s squad to start the latter half of the season with a win.