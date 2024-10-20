Eagles Win Second Consecutive Game, Defeat Merrimack 2–1

For much of Boston College women’s hockey matchup against Merrimack, it seemed as if the Eagles’ woes would hand them their fourth loss in five games.

But just narrowly, BC (3–3–0, 2–1–0 Hockey East) avoided that reality in the final minutes of the third frame to earn a 2–1 win over the Warriors (2–3–0, 2–2–0) on Saturday night in North Andover, MA.

It didn’t appear to be an easy feat, as the Eagle’s scoring drought continued into the final minutes of the matchup. Until, thanks to Jade Arnone, it didn’t.

Just 35 seconds into the matchup, Merrimack gained a power play after a tripping penalty on Keri Clougherty. But the Warriors were unable to convert on the scoring opportunity as BC held Merrimack scoreless.

But less than seven minutes later, the Warriors made a statement. Off a Maria Lindberg pass, Solveig Gisler flicked the puck to Sophie McKinley. Dodging her defender and winding up her shot, McKinley launched the puck past Grace Campbell into the back of BC’s goal.

It took some time for the Eagles to respond. About seven minutes later, BC had its first power play opportunity of the matchup after an interference call against the Warriors. Despite BC tallying six shots in the two-minute advantage, the Eagles’ shots missed the net every time.

Two minutes later, BC was presented with another power play opportunity following another interference call against Merrimack. Despite a Molly Jordan shot and Julia Pellerin advancing on net, Merrimack still managed to hold the Eagles scoreless entering into the second frame of the matchup.

While the power play extended to the second frame, BC was unable to tally any goals in the early seconds of the second period. As the clock ticked down, so did the Eagles’ chances of defeating the Warriors in their first game against Merrimack of the season.

But 6:29 into the second frame, Gaby Roy proved to be the difference-maker that BC needed to ignite its offense. On a BC power play following a tripping call on the Warriors, Roy nailed the puck into the upper left corner of Merrimack’s net after consecutive passes from Abby Newhook and Sammy Taber.

For the first time in the matchup, it appeared as if BC had finally taken control of possession, and the Eagles never looked back. While the score remained 1–1 for the majority of the third period, it wasn’t until the final minutes of the game when it was clear who would come out victorious.

Off a Jade Arnone shot that was originally wide from the net, the puck deflected off a Warriors’ skate and into the back of Merrimack’s net with less than eight minutes left to play in the game.

At the end of the game, it was the Warriors’ penalties that helped BC earn its third win of the season, as it was finally able to convert on one of its four power play opportunities.