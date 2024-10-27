Sold-Out Rookie Showcase Wows Crowd Yet Again

The Margot Connell Recreation Center greeted a rapidly growing crowd of excited students on Saturday night for the annual Rookie Showcase, hosted by Boston College dance group Sexual Chocolate. A buzzing mass of students filled the space with anticipation, and tickets from the sold-out show in their hands. Names of rookie dancers echoed through the venue from supportive friends eager to see familiar faces on the big stage.

Returning this year with 18 featured dance groups, the show featured a diverse array of movements, music, and people. With the stage at the center of the room, people found space to watch whether in the quickly filled seats, the floors of the aisles, or standing against the walls.

Sexual Chocolate opened the night with a quick dance set that was met with overwhelming cheers and applause from the crowd. The group followed up with a skit featuring familiar Halloween monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and a mummy.

Next, Phaymus rushed the stage dressed in matching black and red outfits. The hip-hop team delivered a thrilling routine, featuring a mashup of songs by artists like Kendrick Lamar and City Girls. BC On Tap then took the stage with a fun tap routine, skillfully making their way around the space to Flo Rida and Kesha’s “Right Round.”

The newest group of the night, K-Pop Dance Crew, made its Rookie Showcase debut in eye-catching outfits with a consistent pink, black, and white theme. With its constant transitions and swapping out of rookie dancers throughout the set, this group brought a fun energy to the showcase.

The Golden Eagles Dance Team left their spirited mark on the night with their sequined tops and signature pom-poms gliding through a sharp routine to songs like “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan and “Shut Up and Drive” by Rihanna. The group was followed up by one skit of many from the night, as the hosts tried to find the scariest “monster” of all, coming across hilarious characters, including the love monster, brain rot monster, and career monster.

The crowd roared through UPrising’s fiery dance routine as members made their way all around the stage, creating a sassy spectacle in a matching red and black look.

“It was so much fun to see our rookie set come to life,” said Madeleine Anders, a new member of UPrising and CSOM ’28. “All of the teams are so supportive of one another and Rookie Showcase was such a fun introduction to the dance community at BC.”

Full Swing followed the seasonal theme as it took the stage in couples as Halloween characters, dancing to “Monster Mash” and honoring its name with swinging stunts.

Masti brought Bollywood fusion to the night with dancers in matching jerseys. Its thrilling blend of modern and traditional moves and music reverberated throughout the room as the cheers got louder throughout their routine.

Rookies from the Dance Organization of Boston College performed skillful classical spins and leaps to “Maneater,” by Nelly Furtado. They were followed by Vida de Intensa Pasión as spinning bright green dancers flooded the space. The group delivered amazing stunts and thrilling Latin choreography.

Fuego del Corazón also brought up the energy, as its black and white sparkling looks and stunts brought the crowd to an overwhelming uproar. Delivering a contagiously exciting routine to the popular Christian hip-hop song “King Jesus,” Capital Dance Ministry performed in swift synchronization.

BC Irish Dance created an impressive display of Irish dance through its small but mighty crew of three rookies to Roan’s “Red Wine Supernova.” AEROdynamiK’s metallic silvers soon flooded the stage with quick moves to familiar voices like The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. Their simple but elevating outfit changes brought the already electrified crowd to an overwhelming roar.

F.I.S.T.S. opened its routine with a school-themed skit, with half the team in schoolgirl outfits and the other half dressed as cheerleaders. The all-women’s step team brought chairs on stage, telling a story and delivering a flawless step routine with engaging coordination and passion.

An animated crowd sang along to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” as BC Dance Ensemble’s impressive kicks and spins made its mark on the night. Then Synergy took the stage, moving passionately through a fast-paced hip-hop choreography to artists like Soulja Boy in matching zip-ups.

Presenting Africa to You opened its routine in lab coats and goggles for a skit which built up to an outstanding use of the dance space, with multiple afro-beat songs and skillful moves creating an unforgettable performance.

Last but certainly not least, the Sexual Chocolate rookies took the stage with immediate flips and jumps, inciting a new wave of roars from the crowd. The hosts of the night delivered a thrilling routine of their own to popular songs like Drake’s “Best I Ever Had”. This closing performance also incorporated individual dancers as they led the group into different parts of their routine with heightened energy.

With their final step closing the night, the last eruption of cheers filled the room. This year’s Rookie Showcase presented yet another unforgettable display of the passion, creativity, and talent found in BC’s dance teams, setting the stage for an impressive year to come.