BC bOp! Stuns with Annual Fall Show, “Live at the Cabaret Room”

Despite a busy Saturday night on campus with Rookie Showcase and the Boston College men’s hockey game, BC bOp! had no issues garnering an impressive crowd for its “Live at the Cabaret Room” performance.

The group’s annual fall performance featured 15 songs in total, which alternated between vocal charts and solely instrumental pieces.

The night kicked off with “I Can’t Believe That You’re In Love with Me,” and the easy, vocally led song immediately demonstrated bOp’s sophistication. A striking saxophone feature by Nathan DePaola, CSOM ’28, coupled with scatting advanced for a college group, shows precisely why bOp! gained such a crowd.

Quickening the tempo, the band followed with “Hay Burner,” a trumpet-led piece showing just how sharp the group’s brass section is. A duet from trumpet player Allison Eidt, CSOM ’27, and saxophonist Ella Weinstein, MCAS ’28, was the true showstopper here. With precision, Eidt and Weinstein joined as a centerpiece to this brass masterpiece.

As if feeding off the band’s immediate display of its expertise, the vocalists returned back to the stage for “Tuxedo Junction,” in which the artists perfectly blended their voices together to display jazz vocals of the highest quality.

While the instrumentalists and vocalists shined as groups, the trio of songs “Kansas City,” “Hearts Take Time,” and “Big Band Swing” each gave particular artists the spotlight. From instrumentalist solos in “Kansas City” to vocalist features in “Hearts Take Time,” individual expertise was highlighted amongst the collective talent of the band throughout the entire concert.

This was just the case with Sofia Burke’s, MCAS ’25, solo performance of “Misty.” Showing off the same talent she got a standing ovation for at this year’s Pops on the Heights, Burke again left the audience in awe with her breathtaking vocals.

With a voice arguably as mature as some of the most well-known jazz artists, Burke’s solo was a master-class performance.

After Burke’s outstanding solo, Sebastian Bonaiuto, director of bands, took the only intermission to praise Burke on all she does for the band. Bonaiuto not only commended Burke’s abilities as a singer, but he explained to the audience that Burke has helped with technician duties and stepped into the role of vocal director for the year.

“So, Sofia Burke, thank you for all,” Bonaiuto said.

Reinvigorating the crowd with “Cafe Caliente,” bOp! created a remarkable groove with its percussion. As members of the band exchanged impressed looks, it was clear that it was time for the percussionists to show off their prowess.

Next came the crowd-pleaser, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Cheers erupted after the first few recognizable notes and continued as Brendan Short, MCAS ’25, took center stage for his solo. Starting off soft and easy, the band erupted as the chorus hit, livening the crowd even more.

“Chu Cho” and “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” kept the rhythm flowing and compelled the crowd to clap along as the female vocalists took the forefront during “This Will Be.” The stunning harmonization of Burke, Madeline David, MCAS ’26, Elizabeth Powell, MCAS ’28, and Kathleen Shepard, MCAS ’28, stole the show here.

Continuing the run of strong solo performances was Avery Suza, MCAS ’26, during “Watermelon Man.” Using his time here to show off, it was clear why Suza was given multiple features. Playing the trumpet with exceptional control and clarity, Suza put together a spectacle.

“Mack the Knife” gave Jiwon Kim, MCAS ’27, the opportunity to display his voice. With a maturity well beyond his sophomore class year, Kim’s performance smoothly segued into the penultimate song of the concert, “Arnge Drank.”

As the band came together once again, instrumentalists and vocalists joined in one of the jazziest songs of the night, “That Cat is High.” The playful lyrics allowed the vocalists to have some fun, as the instrumentalists dropped out for the last two lines before they came screaming back in.

BC bOp!’s fall performance was a versatile success, boasting the entire group’s skill while also spotlighting the individual talents of many of their artists.