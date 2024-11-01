Newton Man Charged With Watertown Stabbing

A Newton 18-year-old turned himself in to Watertown Police Friday in connection with a stabbing in Watertown on Oct. 22, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The man, Omari Cassell, is the second person charged in connection with this incident, in addition to Michael McGhee, 19, of Boston, who was arraigned on Oct. 25.

The victim had been waiting for a bus at a stop near Mt. Auburn and Boylston Streets in Watertown when he said a car passed the stop several times, before three men got out and approached him, according to Ryan.

The men allegedly asked the victim where he was from and began punching and kicking him, Ryan said.

One of the men allegedly stabbed the victim in the back twice during the encounter, before the men got in their car and drove away.

Police arrived at the scene at 5:15 p.m. and the victim was transported to a hospital, treated, and released, according to Ryan.

Cassell is expected to be arraigned Monday in Waltham District Court on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), and conspiracy.