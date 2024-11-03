Tracy Herman Realizes Crafting Passion With Knot & Purl Store in Newton

Tracy Herman, the owner of Knot & Purl, a craft store in Newton Highlands, lives by the motto that anyone can craft.

“Crafting is cheating,” Herman said. “Crafting is throwing things together and seeing it work. You don’t have to have a skill and a talent to craft.”

Herman proved her determination to help others live out this mantra this past Saturday when she opened Knot & Purl—a crafting playground catered toward adults.

Herman thinks of Knot & Purl as her living room, where adult crafters can share creativity and conversation.

“I thought, as an adult crafter, there has got to be a lot of us out there that want a space,” Herman said. “We don’t want to do it at home. We want to socialize. We want to drink our wine, beer, and sit and paint and watch a movie or play a game.”

Herman fosters a creative environment by offering various workshops such as blanket making, candle making, wood projects, canvas painting, and more.

“I want to inspire people to say, ‘Look, it’s not difficult,’” Herman said.

While Herman wants to encourage an influx of adult crafters through Knot & Purl, she also appreciates her time crafting with kids, especially since she has to fulfill the role as the “cool Auntie” to her nieces and nephews.

As such, Herman’s “living room” is open to all levels. At the store, she hosts “Munchkin Makers,” a daily after-school program that Herman says provides a creative outlet for kids to craft.

Herman is excited about the community response from Knot & Purl’s grand opening – which began when Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller led a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The celebration was complete with a massive balloon arch, live jazz music, face painting, giveaways, and raffles.

“It was packed,” Herman said. “I’m still on a high.”

Herman had to make a statement to draw attention to the new shop due to its location on the second floor of a building. The festivities attracted approximately 300 guests to Knot & Purl throughout the day, according to Herman.

“I’d say I got maybe 100 people through the door in four hours and maybe another 200 throughout the day,” Herman said.

Herman views the opening of Knot & Purl as an opportunity to pursue her passion.

Before the opening of Knot & Purl, Herman worked in an office for 25 years.

“Business is tough,” Herman said. “I got laid off from my job and I figured, what am I going to do now? I didn’t know if I had it in me to continue. In order to survive corporate America [I crafted.] This is what I love to do. This is me. Strip away the titles and the degrees and everything, this is me.”

Herman opened Knot & Purl in part to strengthen her bond with her family through crafting, but she found another community along the way.

“What I love about Newton Highlands is just that sense of community,” she said. “This is still that small, quaint town feel.”

There is a strong sense of camaraderie among Newton Highlands small business owners who exemplify neighborly affability and care.

Linda Gulman, owner of Indulge! — a candy shop directly across the street from Knot & Purl—said she admires Herman’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“Tracy’s done such an incredible job, and it takes a village,” Gulman said. “She’s a terrific person, and I think she’ll do really well.”

Gulman emphasized the sense of connection felt among the business owners on Lincoln Street.

“It’s not just the merchants, it’s the neighborhood,” Gulman said. “It’s people who live nearby. When they support you, they really go all out and support you, so I think [Herman] will get a lot of support.”

Matt Santarpio, owner of The Walnut Market, located across the street from Knot & Purl, has already felt the impact from the new crafting hub.

“Honestly, it’s the first [store] that I’ve seen, not in a retail window, [that is] working this hard to drive business,” Santarpio said. “It’s fun to see. She seems that she’ll be very capable of taking advantage of that initial excitement, and turning it into something that’s more lasting.”

Inspired by the longevity of Indulge! and The Walnut Market, Herman hopes Knot & Purl will have an enduring impact in years to come.

“I’m at a point in my life where community and family means more to me right now than anything,” Herman said. “So I want to build this to be an anchor.”