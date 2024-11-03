Little Big Town’s ‘Take Me Home’ Tour Beautifully Showcases the Band’s History and Bond

More than a year after performing at Boston College’s Pops on the Heights, Little Big Town brought their Take Me Home Tour to TD Garden for a spectacular Halloween show.

The band’s silhouettes appeared as the show opened with “Bones,” a track from Little Big Town’s 2005 album The Road to Here—the perfect song to open a tour that showcases the band’s accomplishments.

The Take Me Home Tour is Little Big Town’s 25th anniversary tour. Singer Karen Fairchild described the experience as “absolutely like a homecoming.”

The audience traveled through the seasons of Little Big Town’s career as a cluster of cloud shaped lights transformed into a number of different weather formations throughout the show. The stage visuals were immersive, bringing the audience onto a boat for the performance of “Pontoon” and sweeping them away in a tornado for a rendition of “Tornado.”

Fairchild assured the audience that it wouldn’t be disappointed by the show’s setlist.

“Obviously, we’re going to play the songs you want to hear,” Fairchild said. “Maybe we’ll introduce you to some deep cuts. Who knows what’s going to happen tonight!”

The band delivered on that promise, expertly blending its upbeat country rock hits with slower, more lowkey songs.

Little Big Town brought the audience to its feet for songs like “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” and “Little White Church.” The audience remained engaged for slow songs such as the “Better Man,” where in a moment of silence after the emotional bridge, the crowd roared in applause.

The night’s stand out performances came toward the end of the setlist. Little Big Town brought opener Sugarland back to the stage, dressed in inflatable bull costumes in honor of Halloween, for a striking performance of “Life in a Northern Town.” The six performers stood in front of a snow covered tree singing about having hope even when things may not be going your way.

The performance of the 2014 hit “Girl Crush” followed shortly after. The lighting in TD Garden faded to a beautiful pink glow as the voices of Little Big Town blended with the audience.

The surprises of the night came in the form of covers like Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” Little Big Town captured the essence of the songs while injecting its own flare and personality, expertly engaging the audience.

As intended, the night celebrated Little Big Town’s entire career. The show felt intimate, despite its arena setting. Little Big Town captivated the audience from start to finish. Despite being a four-person ensemble, the show never felt disconnected. All four performers perfectly balance each other and share the stage in a way only a seasoned band could.

The Take Me Home Tour not only showcased a 25-year discography, but a 25-year bond between bandmates and its audience.