Four Eagles Score Double-Digits, BC Crushes Northeastern 92–46

Boston College women’s basketball has now won its last three games—and not by slim margins. The Eagles have defeated their opponents by an average of 40 points.

BC (3–0 Atlantic Coast) continued racking up dominant victories on Monday afternoon, defeating Northeastern (0–2 Coastal Athletic Association) 92–46, doubling its opponents offensive production. Four Eagles put up double digits in the win.

“This is a very unselfish team,” rookie Tatum Greene said. “And we just continue to keep growing.”

The Eagles scored 52 of their 92 points in the paint.

“I always want to say, I’ll take a layup over a three,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said.

The first points of the game weren’t scored until 2:12 into the game, when T’yana Todd put up a jumper to kick off BC’s lead. About a minute later, back-to-back layups by Andrea Daley put BC up 10–2.

“[Greene and Ivey] have good perception of what’s happening on offense, and they make good reads,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “And I think that just rubs off on other players.”

Dontavia Waggoner scored six points by herself in the first quarter on the way to a team-high 16 points. She shot an efficient 6-of-10 from the field and made all four of her free throws in the win.

At the end of the first, the Eagles led the Huskies 22–8 with no three-pointers being made by either team. But 49 seconds into the second quarter, Kaylah Ivey sank the first shot from behind the arc off a pass from Daley.

“I think everybody on our team is really learning how to work together,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I think I say to them all the time, I think I coach a group of unselfish players that really care about each other.”

BC swarmed Northeastern defensively, forcing the Huskies into 24 turnovers. The Eagles scored 15 points off turnovers in the first half alone. Greene was a major contributor to that pattern, and ended the game with a team-high four steals.

“Well, starting for Tatum, she’s bringing a lot of energy,” said Ivey. “Actually, I love it, the effort, energy. It starts in practice, like Coach Mac says.”

BC picked up right where it left off after the half, shooting 9-for-14 on FGs to gain a 70–32 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Greene got into the paint and scored an and-one layup to beat the buzzer at the end of the period, sending the bench into a frenzy. She sank her free throw, and ended the game with 14 points.

“I’m excited,” Greene said. “I feel like we’ve grown over the past couple of games, we’re working well together, and I feel excited to get the dub.”

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Daley and Nene Ndiaye to begin the fourth quarter was the cherry on top for the Eagles as they stretched their lead to 44. Despite that brief moment of lights-out shooting, BC was underwhelming from behind the arc, shooting 5-for-17.

But 32 second-chance points, 11 fast-break points, and 31 points off turnovers worked together to cancel out the Eagles’ mediocre 3-point shooting, and helped lead BC to its 46-point takeover.