Castellanos Benched, Grayson James to Start Remainder of Season

Grayson James will replace Thomas Castellanos as Boston College football’s starting quarterback, Eagles’ head coach Bill O’Brien announced Tuesday morning.

“I brought both guys in on Sunday and talked to them about the position,” O’Brien said. “Look, I have to make decisions in the best interest of the football team. I look at the team and I try to do what’s best for the team. I think what’s best for the team is for Grayson James to be the starter.”

O’Brien broke the news to the team shortly after its win Saturday over Syracuse, according to tight end Jeremiah Franklin.

“It was the first thing that [O’Brien] said when we were in the team meeting room right after the game,” Franklin said. “He addressed it. He said, ‘It’s hard being the head coach—you got to make tough decisions.’ He told Tommy first, and then he told us.”

James replaced Castellanos in BC’s last game against the Orange, after the Eagles’ former starter completed 2-of-7 passes for 14 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Once his calling card in 2023, Castellanos recorded -10 rushing yards on five carries.

In relief, James helped stave off a Syracuse comeback by finding Franklin for the game-sealing score.

James will make his second start in a BC uniform on Saturday against No. 13 Southern Methodist. His only other start this season came in Week 5 against Western Kentucky. Filling in for an injured Castellanos, James went 19 of 32 with 168 yards—again tossing a game-winning touchdown, that time to former high-school teammate Jerand Bradley.

The Eagles are no stranger to flip-flops at the quarterback position, having cycled through signal-callers the last four seasons. In 2023, Castellanos beat out presumptive starter Emmett Morehead and claimed the job by Week 2. Now, Castellanos will be on the receiving end of a quarterback swap.

“Tommy has done a great job for us,” O’Brien said. “He’s an awesome competitor. We have a lot of respect for Tommy, but obviously he wasn’t real thrilled with that, so he’s taking a couple days.”

Castellanos arrived in Chestnut Hill last season, committing to former head coach Jeff Hafley in the transfer portal from Central Florida. Leading a 7–6 and Fenway Bowl-winning Eagles squad, Castellanos threw for 2,248 yards and ran for 1,113 more.

Under O’Brien, he seemed poised for a breakout.

“I’ve been very impressed with him,” O’Brien said in the spring. “I think he’s made good decisions, quick decisions … He’s picking up on our offense really well. I’m really excited about Tommy.”

Instead, Florida International transfer James will take the reins for the remainder of the season, after Castellanos turned in an unsteady stretch of play over the last month. In three seasons with the Panthers, James threw for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention as a sophomore.

“He’s a much-improved player, a guy that’s very smart, a great student,” O’Brien said. “He’s a guy the team really respects. The team has a lot of support for him. He’s a guy that’s gotten better … and a guy that we like working with.”

Despite the change, Franklin remains confident in the team’s quarterback play.

“I expect this transition to be seamless,” Franklin said.