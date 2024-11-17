Rosenfeld’s Bagels Serves Newton With 50 Years of Breakfast

Retro, genuine, and one of a kind, Rosenfeld’s Bagels has served its customers for nearly 52 years.

Newton Centre has been home to Rosenfeld’s Bagels since 1973. Founder Marc Rosenfeld, a Suffolk Law student at the time of founding, felt that Boston needed a taste of New York–style bagels, and the business has been a success ever since.

“He said he couldn’t get a good bagel in Boston,” Michael Lombardo, Rosenfeld’s current owner, said. “So, he started making them.”

Lombardo explained he became an employee at Rosenfeld’s in 1988 with the intention of staying there for only six months. Now, 37 years later, he’s keeping its tradition of homemade authenticity alive.

“People say, ‘Oh, this place looks so retro,’” Lombardo said. “It’s retro because it’s retro. There’s a payphone on the wall there if you even know what that is.”

The shop is decorated with aged maps of Newton Centre, showing many places that cease to exist. Rosenfeld’s is one of the only businesses still standing from the 1970s.

“You know, Newton Centre is so different now than it was,” Lombardo said. “I’m glad we’re still here and that we’re so popular. We’ve worked really hard at it.”

Behind the counter is where the magic happens. Employees work efficiently, each having their own part in preparing orders. Even on a crowded Saturday morning, you’ll wait less than five minutes to receive your food.

First time customers, Anthony Sharp and Dianora Bennett, were beyond impressed with the quality of food, service, and small-business atmosphere.

“I feel like it’s good to have little mom-and-pop shops because I feel there’s too many corporations,” Bennett said.

Rosenfeld’s stands out among other bagel shops with its wide variety of bagel flavors and hand-mixed spreads with flavor combinations that can’t be found anywhere else.

“It’s not a Dunkin’,” Sharp said. “Dunkin’ doesn’t have chive cream cheese or lox.”

The kosher-certified business was first popular among the Jewish community but quickly expanded throughout all of Newton. In addition to their boiled bagels, their other specialty is challah, a semi-sweet Jewish bread.

Harold Stahler has been a loyal Rosenfeld’s customer since moving to Newton 48 years ago. He praised their kindness and the structured service he receives, noting that Monica Lombardo, Rosenfeld’s general manager, knows his order as soon as she hears his voice over the phone.

“Monica is the best,” Stahler said. “She knows my name, she knows my voice––that’s impressive.”

Stahler went on to explain that his all-time favorites can only be found at Rosenfeld’s.

“[This is] the only place you can find egg poppy bagels anywhere, and they happen to be my favorite,” Stahler said. “They have the best pumpernickel bagels anywhere. The best—right here.”

Rosenfeld’s Bagels has been admired by some of Boston’s most reputable publications, including The Boston Globe. Over the years, they’ve also been awarded with numerous “Best of Boston” awards.

Rosenfeld’s Bagels has built a strong reputation, committed client base, compelling menu, and warm sense of community that keeps people coming back. Even after half a century of life, they attract new customers every day and continue their mission of providing genuinely tasty bagels to Newton.

“It’s honestly really nice to come to a place like this where it’s just nice and local,” Sharp said.