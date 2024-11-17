Shawn Mendes’ ‘Shawn’ is Short, Folksy, and Completely Vulnerable

★★★★☆

Shawn Mendes’ new album Shawn displays a raw and unguarded version of Mendes’ songwriting and vocal talents, as he mixes both country and gospel-like elements to create a simple yet powerful story of self-reflection. Released on Nov. 15, Shawn marks the singer’s fifth studio album and his shortest to date. It’s a testament to his growth as an artist and as a person.

The album opens quietly and immediately delves into themes of uncertainty and insecurity, which persists for the entirety of the project. Mendes’ songwriting does not leave much to interpretation. His writing is easy to understand and full of emotion.

While the album remains consistent with his older releases, it demonstrates a new maturity and is a far cry from the eight-time platinum track “Stitches.”

Mendes’ nearly decade-long career is full of No.1 Top 40 hits and Grammy nominations, but after the “Wonder World Tour” in 2022 was canceled for mental health reasons, the singer-songwriter seemed to disappear musically. But on the evening of his 2024 album’s release, it was clear he was doing a lot of thinking, writing and reflecting.

He described the album as his “own personal medicine” in an Instagram post on the night of Nov. 15. The album is nothing if not personal, and it feels like a weight being lifted.

As the guitar melody and harmonies evolve from track to track, so does the feeling and theme of the album. In the first half, songs like “Who I Am,” “Why Why Why,” and “Isn’t That Enough” are laced with questions and uncertainties about Mendes’ life and purpose.

“I’m still changin’ / My friends stay patient / My mother still calls for the news / Isn’t that enough? / Isn’t that enough? / Isn’t that enough,” Mendes sings.

While uncertain of what his career may look like, Mendes tries to remind himself of the things in life that are worth remaining grateful for.

Although the production of this album is much smaller compared to his previous record Wonder, the musicality is anything but small. Mendes leans on twangier guitar melodies and whole, powerful harmonies to propel the songs. His vocals are sure, and show off a wide range of abilities as he swings into lower registers and dynamic belts, as opposed to his trademark falsetto.

As the record draws to a close, Mendes seems to be coming to terms with all the change and uncertainty he addressed at the onset of the album.

“Learned my heart can break and that’s alright / Cause I’m not the only one who’s movin’ on / Rollin’ right along,” he sings on track 11, “Rollin’ Right Along.”

The production matches this feeling as the songs grow gradually more hopeful in both sound and lyric.

The album, which runs at just over 30 minutes, is wide open and intimate. It’s the kind of music that feels personal to both the singer and the listener. The 12-track experience portrays a new confidence surrounding Mendes and his musical abilities. He narrates feelings of fear and apprehension in a completely familiar and tangible way.

He closes the album with a moving cover of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah.” There is conviction in his voice and the lyrics he sings. With Shawn, Mendes seems surer than ever. It’s a simple and potent account of his journey through music and life that makes the listener feel like they have been by his side the whole time.