BC Dominates Holy Cross 81–55

Boston College women’s basketball won five of its first six games to open the 2024-25 campaign. But the Eagles have had one persistent struggle this season: shooting.

The Eagles entered Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Holy Cross having failed to have shot 50 percent from the field in each of their last three games.

Today though, the Eagles (6–1) turned the tides. They shot a season-best 54.2 percent from the floor, including 7-of-14 shooting from deep, in an 81–55 rout of the Crusaders (3–3).

This marked the fifth time in seven games this season that the Eagles have crossed the 80-point threshold.

“I thought we did a good job pushing pace,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said, ”If we didn’t have so many turnovers, that could have been another 40 points we put up today.”

Freshman guard Athena Tomlinson headlined the scoring effort, dropping a career-high 10 points while going 2-of-4 from downtown.

“I just want to be the person out there on the court that my team needs,” Tomlinson said. “Whatever I need to bring, that’s what I try to do.”

The Eagles controlled the pace of play from the opening tip-off. BC took advantage of a series of costly Holy Cross turnovers, allowing the Eagles to jump out to a 12–2 lead four minutes into the first quarter. Eight of those 12 points came off turnovers.

The Crusaders were not able to match the Eagles’ offensive success. Despite firing 21 three-pointers, only five hit the mark, good for a measly 23.8 percent.

After going down 38–21 at halftime, Holy Cross spent the rest of the game trying to play catch-up.

But the Crusaders would never get within double-digits. Junior forward Teya Sidberry dominated from the floor in the second half, ultimately scoring a game-high 18 points off the back of an 8–9 shooting performance.

The Crusaders continued to struggle with finishing possessions, ultimately ending with 24 turnovers. Tomlinson dribbled it out as the clock winded down to zeroes, and BC picked up its sixth win of the young season.

Tomlinson and Sidberry’s performances were encouraging for Bernabei-McNamee.

“We have young players that can come in and be difference makers, and the older players, if they’re on the bench, are super supportive,“ Bernabei-McNamee said. “I think that’s what’s eventually gonna make us a great team.”