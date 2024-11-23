BC falls 2–1, Splits Series With Huskies

With just under a minute to go in the first period of No. 11 Boston College’s women’s hockey game against UConn, a trio of eagles broke away towards Uconn’s goal.

Going against two Huskies’ defenders, BC had its best scoring opportunity of the first period. UConn goaltender Tia Chan was shifted toward the near post as the Eagles closed in, and Keri Clougherty opted to shoot towards the far side, netting the early-game equalizer.

BC’s goal was imperative after it barely shut down several threatening offensive possessions from UConn. UConn had out-shot BC 11–8 before that point.

UConn (9–7–0, 8–3–0 Hockey East) dominated face-offs and saw second-chance opportunities in the offensive zone, aiding the Huskies’ 2–1 victory over BC (10–5–0, 7–3–0 Hockey East).

UConn continued its offensive efforts right out of the first intermission. Claire Murdoch found herself with a 1-on-1 chance against Grace Campbell, but was denied by BC’s netminder.

Murdoch flinched to take a wrist shot and tried a back-handed chip shot. Campbell did not react to her decoy attempt and got her glove on the chip shot.

UConn’s first goal came from the blue line off a wrist shot from Maya Serdachny.

With about four minutes left in the second frame, following a UConn powerplay that yielded no goals, Ashley Allard shot a one-timer that found the netting, giving the Huskies what would be their game-winner.

UConn didn’t slow down after gaining the lead, but successfully killed off precious seconds when necessary. Winning the face-offs was a great way for the Huskies to keep possession, but the Huskies’ passing was the greater catalyst for their sustained success and eventual win.

With eight minutes remaining in the second period, Ava Rinker fired a pass from UConn’s goal line all the way to a waiting teammate on the offensive blue line. The Eagles were caught off guard by the quick transition. It was Murdoch versus Campbell for the second time, but Campbell prevailed yet again.

Campbell ended the game with 26 saves.

Tia Chan proved invaluable to UConn’s puck control, proving to be decisive whenever she needed to play the puck outside the crease. Chan also deflected several shots with her stick to keep the clock running.

BC was able to break the trends set by UConn in the third period and fired off eleven shots, but without an additional goal the Eagles were outlasted.