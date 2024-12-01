Campbell Earns First Shutout of Season, No. 12 BC Earns 3–0 win over No. 15 Northeastern

Julia Pellerin took a nice skate around the offensive zone perimeter, looking to break the 0–0 tie 9:43 into the third period of No. 12 Boston College women’s hockey’s game against No. 15 Northeastern .

Pellerin eventually reached the right side and sent a cross-ice pass to Lauren Glaser. Glaser found Olivia Maffeo, who redirected the quick pass with her backhand to find the back of the net and a 1–0 lead for the Eagles.

BC (10–5–0, 8–3–0 Hockey East) potted two more goals en route to a 3–0 victory over No. 15 Northeastern (9–6–1, 7–4–1) on Saturday night.

The Huskies fired on all cylinders in the opening minutes, aided by a tripping penalty from Kara Goulding 4:400 into the game. They kept BC goaltender Grace Campbell on her toes, as she was forced to make saves from shots through clear lanes and on three-on-two opportunities for Northeastern.

BC began generating chances of its own, including a Pellerin shot that rang the right post off a feed from Glaser 14:09 into the opening period.

The Huskies managed to find their pace, finishing the first frame leading in shots on goal 11–9.

Almost five minutes into the second, Katie Pyne headed to the box after a tripping penalty. She came back in at the 6:49 mark, but was sent back to the box a minute later for a slashing penalty.

BC caught a break when Northeastern’s Julia Constantinople was called for a cross-checking shortly after to make it a 4-on-4 situation.

Plenty of full stretch open-ice activity led down to a hooking penalty on BC’s Jenna Carpenter with 3:22 left in the second.

During the Eagles’ man-down sequence, Sammy Taber blocked a shot by Tory Mariano and rushed down the ice for a shorthanded opportunity and got it to Roy in front of the net. But goaltender Lisa Jonsson delivered another save, and the game remained scoreless.

A combined four successful penalty kills in the second period kept the game knotted 0–0 headed into the final period.

BC changed that narrative in the third period. About two minutes after Its first goal of the night from Maffeo’s redirection, Skylar Irving visited the box after an interference call, leading to Sammy Taber streaking through the middle with a drop pass to Newhook for a five-hole goal to put the Eagles up two.

A holding call on Pyne 12:44 into the third racked up six penalties for the Eagles for the game, but Campbell and BC’s defense prevailed, maintaining its perfect penalty kill percentage for the game.

BC denied any more chances Northeastern had to offer, capping off this top-15 matchup with a Sammy Taber empty-net goal and a 3–0 win.