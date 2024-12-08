‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’ is the Holiday Entertainment We All Need

★★★★★

Wearing a red satin dress and long black gloves, paired with her iconic blonde blown-out hair, Sabrina Carpenter opens up A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter with a classy and classic concert-style performance. Although the provocative choreography that marks her live shows was absent on this holiday special, the singer still delivered a Marilyn Monroe-esque performance that had the whole crowd singing along.

Released on Dec. 9, the Netflix special presents a visual performance of Carpenter’s holiday extended play Fruitcake, released on Nov. 17, 2023, as well as other holiday classic tunes and SNL-style skits. The first Christmas-themed record by Carpenter, the EP consists of six songs, five originals, and a twist on the classic “White Christmas” renamed to “white xmas.”

“Welcome to A Nonsense Christmas,” Carpenter said. “You could’ve been anywhere tonight, spending time with family, helping the less fortunate, but instead, you’re here, half watching a big screen while scrolling social media on a smaller screen, and for that, I’m forever grateful.”

While making an espresso martini, a “seasonal” doorbell rings, introducing the first guest appearance: Tyla. The two deliver a half-angelic, half-sexy, and all-around magical performance of “This Christmas.”

While a VHS tape of 2-year-old Carpenter plays in the background, the pop star sings “santa doesn’t know you like i do.” A chic nod to the winter season, her outfit choice—a fluffy white robe-style coat—emphasizes the cozy yet glamorous vibe of the performance.

The Sabrina Carpenter fan base will be excited to know the singer brought back her iconic nonsense outro bit for the holiday season. As described in the special, the term refers to “the innuendo-filled ending of Carpenter’s song ‘Nonsense’ which she alters for each performance.”

On a skit in a living room-recreated set, Carpenter talks relationships with Owen Thiele and Megan Stalter before introducing her “boyfriend.” Nick, who stops by for a quick visit, is none other than Santa Claus himself. When asked by Stalter if that was his true identity, a shocked Carpenter argues he did “No-Shave November,” hence the beard, and calls out the pair for “body shaming” his big belly.

“Wow. What is this, Mean Girls the movie? The musical?” Carpenter said, referencing her own Broadway debut as Cady Heron in 2020.

Covered head-to-toe in sparkles, Shania Twain joins Carpenter for a performance of “Santa Baby.” Moments after, the former Disney star delivers a sultry rendition of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” alongside Kali Uchis. Other guest appearances include Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, and Cara Delevingne.

Arguably 2024’s two top artists, Chappell Roan and Carpenter partner on a duet of “Last Christmas.” Wearing matching green velvet sets and a white fur coat, the two put on a show that’ll make viewers drop their phones and devote their full attention to the big screen.

On a more sentimental note, Carpenter plays the piano in an emotional performance of her original “cindy lou who.” For two minutes, the Christmas colors fade and the screen turns black and white, giving viewers the chance to focus solely on the artist’s majestic singing.

What better way to end the musical comedy holiday special than with the song that originated its title? The upbeat “A Nonsense Christmas” reminds viewers Carpenter is more than just a vocal powerhouse. Her smart puns and comical delivery make the finale as entertaining as it is festive.

“Look at all these presents, that’s a big sack / Boy, that package is too big to gift wrap / Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a Christ-smash,” sings Carpenter. “I can’t believe I kept it family-friendly.”

If you’re thinking a red-and-green performance is all you’re getting from the newcomer pop star, you’re in for a treat. Packed with hilarious skits and dialogue, you’ll find yourself ho-ho-ho-ing while sitting on your couch.