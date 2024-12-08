Showcasing BC’s Talent and Diversity: Week of Dance 2024

Once a year, Boston College pays homage to the enchanting world of dance, transforming the main stage of the Robsham Theater into a dazzling podium for all the different student dance groups to perform.

The first of a two-night showcase, Friday showcased 11 groups, each representing a variety of dance styles from cultures all over the world. Although they all differed in style, each group brought great energy that kept the audience engaged and enamored with the choreography.

“Week of Dance provides dance groups a dedicated space to showcase what they’ve been working on throughout fall semester,” said Isvarya Sylbert, member of Synergy Hip Hop Dance Company and MCAS ’26. “It’s the last opportunity that many groups have to perform their fall set, and always prompts an exciting and supportive environment.”

The first performance of the night came from Phaymus, which featured very diverse dancer profiles with amazing energy. They used multiple upbeat songs including “APESHIT” by The Carters.

Up next was On Tap. Priding themselves as a no-cut dance team, this performance was overwhelmingly fun and cute. Regardless of experience, each member was able to join in equally. A highlight included the more talented performers who did flips.

A blend of contemporary and hip-hop movements with Southeast Asian music and culture, Masti brought incredible energy on stage with timely and well-prepared choreography. Similar was UPrising’s performance, which focused on urban hip-hop with a variety of different styles.

With the motto “unity, diversity, and respect” to promote a melange of cultures, UPrising’s theme of a sunny beach day of summer festivals represented this well. Songs like “Rush” by Troye Sivan and others that included Jamaican reggae truly made you feel like it was July all over again.

BC Dance Ensemble’s (BCDE) following performance focused on styles such as ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop, reminiscent of the popular reality show So You Think You Can Dance. Flowy costumes paired with fluid and timely movements all work to make the piece look like a ripple effect, reminiscent of water flowing down a stream.

A very emotionally powerful choreography, these dancers were perfectly on time. The individual dancers’ personalities shined through while also harmonizing perfectly as an entire group.

Up next was Synergy. Wearing all-black costumes and dancing with upbeat hip-hop movements, the audience could see enjoyment radiating off the dancers. Using traditional hip-hop and rap music, the performance included songs by The Notorious B.I.G. and other popular ’90s artists.

The Golden Eagles followed with a routine featuring high-intensity pom and dance lines as well as a high variety of styles. Having previously performed for ESPN and even a presidential inaugural parade, their high-energy movements to songs like “Let’s Get Loud” were wonderfully coordinated and eye-catching.

The Dance Organization of BC came next with a blast from the past as they danced to “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. This unique contemporary dance meshed amazingly with the ’70s music. Timed light effects were implemented alongside solos and acrobatic movements, leaving the audience chanting and cheering by the end of the piece.

The ninth performance of the night came from BC Irish Dance, which took a spin on the usual Irish music we see. Partly acting and partly dancing, the very dynamic piece told a story to the song “bury a friend” by Billie Eilish. Half of the dancers were dressed in all black while the other half were in ’60s-style white dresses. Their movements perfectly represented the difficult skill that is Irish dancing, tying it all together to give us a performance that felt like the plot of Clue.

Moving on to Latin-style dancing, BC’s interpretive Latin dance team Vida de Intensa Pasión stole the show. This show-stopping performance included various styles that ranged from bachata to reggaeton.

Partnered up, the girls were decorated with beautifully feathered orange showgirl costumes while their male counterparts wore all-black attire. This eye-catching piece, which even featured comedic acting at the end, kept the audience enthralled. The female partners pushed back their male counterparts, representing the spicy and emotional side that comes with Latin ballroom dancing.

Up next was a second performance by BCDE. This piece was a jazz choreography that centered around Michael Jackson’s most popular songs. Including songs like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” and “Thriller,” the black and shimmery gray outfits worked wonderfully with the tracks. The team incorporated accessories and props like hats and single sparkled gloves into their routine, even using them during a sequence of 20-second turns—an impressive and difficult routine in dance.

Last but definitely not least, Fuego del Corazón ended the night with a bang. Founded in 2003, this Latin dance team aims to celebrate Latin culture with various styles like merengue, bachata, and salsa.

Including songs deeply loved in the Latino community like “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny and a remix version of Rauw Alejandro’s “DILUVIO,” the performance included pairs dancing in various styles, leaving the audience wanting more.