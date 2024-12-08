Finding Festivity Amid the Frenzy

If I had to pick a favorite month of the year, December would take the cake.

It’s not exactly a controversial take. By Dec. 1 (or earlier for some of us), Mariah Carey has begun singing her familiar whistle notes, and Andy Williams has begun to proudly declare that “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” Storefronts have dusted off their Christmas lights and door decorations, and markets have sprung up around town to spread holiday cheer.

December truly is a wonderful month. It brings some much-needed warmth as the weather gets colder and the days grow shorter. What’s not to love?

These past few years, though, I’ve found myself in a predicament at the start of the month. With final exams, projects, presentations, and papers around the corner, I have found it impossible to find time to soak in the holiday spirit until the month is nearly over. Instead, I toil away, focused on the next assignment or deadline—only to be freed from the shackles of finals season with just two days left to celebrate.

As a result, I often end December with a lingering sense of melancholy at the hopelessness of my situation. I spend all of November building up excitement for the final month of the year only to spend it stressed and wishing most of it away. To make matters worse, it doesn’t seem like an end to the December hustle is in sight because the end-of-year grind is not confined to a university setting. Many of my employed friends and family speak of a similar struggle to find time for festive cheer amid their busy work schedules.

In my final year of college, however, I have decided that I simply cannot let this month pass me by, no matter how heavy my workload is. I cannot keep waiting for the mountain of deadlines and responsibilities to dissipate before I decide that I have earned a holiday celebration. While making this priority shift may seem impossible, I’ve discovered a few key mindset changes that have made all the difference.

The first shift is making time for self-care. Students are conditioned to place their schoolwork above all else. Our calendars become marked by our pending list of assignments, our daily schedule revolves around what work we are completing, and our plans are made depending on what we have yet to accomplish.

While this model helps ensure that tasks get completed, it does not account for any other needs that a student may have. In recent months, I’ve begun paying greater attention to my personal needs. I have begun moving around tasks if they interrupt certain elements of my schedule—like fitness, meditation, or free time—that are essential for my well-being.

While this may seem counterproductive, I’ve found that taking time to do activities that support my well-being allows me to return to my work with more focus and clarity. This method also gives me the flexibility to consider taking time to go on festive outings or participate in holiday-themed activities without feeling overwhelmed with guilt or anxiety.

Another change that I am incorporating is appreciating the value of small holiday moments and experiences. Not all festive activities need to be grand. It can be very difficult to find the time to go on longer outings at this time in the semester. Instead, I recommend creating an advent calendar of small activities to get you through the month.

Some days, 20 minutes of Christmas songs is all I need to lift my spirits. Other days, it’s a cup of peppermint mocha or a frosty, beautiful walk around the Res. While these activities may seem simple, doing them consistently makes them meaningful. Being present in each small, daily indulgence leaves me feeling rejuvenated and ready to power through the end of the semester.

Finally, it is important to let go of the pressure to be festive this month. It can be all too easy to view these activities as just another social responsibility you don’t want to miss out on. Doing so, however, can create a lot of pressure to have a holiday season that feels cinematic rather than authentic and fulfilling.

If you have to cancel plans this month to mentally reset with a movie in bed, that’s perfectly okay. If you have to adjust your schedule to spend some much-needed time with friends, that’s just as wonderful. This season will only ever be as enjoyable as you make it, so if your holiday activities are more subdued to allow you time to recharge, it’s still the perfect season.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed this finals season, I hope this advice can shine a light on ways to ease the gloomy monotony of the end-of-semester grind. Even if your study weeks are more “Silent Night” than “Jingle Bells,” just know that the beauty of the season will find you, no matter where you are—you just have to seek it.