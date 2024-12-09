Newton Man Shot in Altercation at Pro-Israel Rally To Face Assault Charge

Caleb Gannon, the man shot in a violent altercation at a September pro-Israel rally in Newton, will face a charge of assault and battery, according to 7 News WHDH.

Gannon’s lawyer said he suffered “life-changing injuries” after being shot in September, spending three days in a medically-induced coma and 38 days in the hospital overall, according to reporting from WHDH.

Partial footage of the Sept. 12 incident shows Gannon, 31, of Newton, yelling at a group of pro-Israel protestors across Washington Street.

He can be heard saying that the protestors are “sick” and “defending genocide.”

The video then shows Gannon running through traffic and tackling a protester, Scott Hayes, to the ground. During a physical struggle between Gannon and the protestors, Gannon was shot.

Hayes, a Framingham resident, legally owned the fired gun.

Hayes was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon immediately following the incident and has been out on bail since Sept. 13.

Hayes’ license to carry was suspended, and he was initially ordered to stay out of Newton, though a judge lifted that ban at a hearing on Oct. 9.

Hayes has been active on X since his arraignment. In a post, Hayes said he was fired from his job at National Grid and suffered a concussion, cuts, and bruises, following the altercation with Gannon

“80 days since a terrorist sympathizer, a betrayal to his own people attacked me unprovoked,” Hayes wrote on Dec. 1.

Hayes is due back in court on Jan. 27 after a judge rescheduled his trial at a hearing last Tuesday.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said Newton Police applied for a criminal complaint of assault and battery against Gannon in a press release on Sept. 13.

Footage shows Gannon using a cane to walk into Newton District Court last Friday for an appearance. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.