Northeastern’s Three-Goal First Period Proves Too Much for BC, Eagles Drop 4–2 Beanpot Semifinal Loss

Since the inaugural Women’s Beanpot in 1979, Northeastern has racked up 19 titles and boasts the best overall win percentage in the tournament.

And the odds were quickly stacked against the Eagles.

In the highest reported attendance in Matthews Arena history for a women’s hockey game, the crowd did not disappoint.

“I mean, honestly, I think what got them flying was that crowd,” Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe said. “I mean, how can you not get pumped up to that?”

The Huskies let Boston College women’s hockey hear it early, scoring three goals in the span of four minutes during the first period to get the “Dog Pound” howling.

But No. 12 BC (14–7–1, 11–4–1 Hockey East) had dug too deep of a hole and said goodbye to its Beanpot title chances after No. 15 Northeastern (14–6–1, 10–4–1) ended the game with a 4–2 victory.

“We just need to be able to play a full 60 minutes and play our game,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. “And I think we were a little off in that first 20.”

The matchup shifted heavily in Northeastern’s favor inch-by-inch before its first goal of the night.

Morgan Jackson finally lit the lamp at 9:56 into the first frame with a quick snap through the defender’s legs after a toe drag—lifting it above Grace Campbell’s left pad.

Just 56 seconds later, Taze Thompson had a snipe of her own in the top right corner to send Matthews Arena into a frenzy.

Immediately after Northeastern’s goal, Crowley called a timeout.

“Nerves are what it was, you know, we’re on the younger side in terms of our team,” Crowley said. “Maybe it was just a tough atmosphere to play in.”

After a third goal off a deflected shot from the point at 5:58, BC began searching for the back of the net to get themselves back in the game.

Sammy Taber and Gaby Roy were finally given that chance on a two-on-one opportunity. Roy dished the puck to Taber who deked backhand with just 18 seconds to spare in the first frame.

“Obviously our team was excited after putting one in,” Crowley said. “They all believed they could come back out and win a game.”

Entering the second period, BC found themselves with a sliver of momentum, but Northeastern goaltender Lisa Jonsson denied any comeback-magic that tried to sneak in.

After a Taber shot off the pad of Jonsson that went flying into the slot, Abby Newhook slapped it back towards the net. A diving effort from the freshman goaltender stopped BC from cutting the lead in half.

Soon after, BC entered a power play with hopes of shifting the tide. Northeastern’s Lily Shannon had different plans, though, pick-pocketing Jade Arnone and sneaking a shot past Campbell while shorthanded to gain a 4–1 lead.

“We’ve talked about how important special teams are and we weren’t able to execute there,” Crowley said. “And for them to get that one, that was a tough one.”

The third frame was no different from the rest of the game.

Northeastern beat the Eagles on all races to the puck and entered the zone with ease, firing shots off left and right.

BC tried its best to stay alive, earning its second goal of the game with 1:11 left in the third period after Gaby Roy shoved a lingering puck in the crease. But it wasn’t enough.

“I’m impressed with the way we battled, especially in that third period in the last five minutes,” Crowley said. “But we need to have that intensity for a full system.”