These April Fool’s Day Pranks Are No Joke

April Fools’ Day is the one day a year when mild psychological warfare is socially acceptable. No elaborate setups, no permanent damage—just harmless pranks that will leave your friends questioning their sanity while you try (and fail) to keep a straight face.

Toilet Seat Surprise

A foolproof classic: Tape a couple of party poppers under the toilet seat lid so when someone lifts it—BOOM! It’s like a jump scare for their bladder, making sure your friends start their day with an adrenaline rush.

Fake Bug in the Light

If your roommate has even the slightest bug phobia, this one is gold. Tape a few fake cockroaches, spiders, or ants inside a lampshade or light fixture. When they turn on the light, they’ll be confronted with the unsettling sight of creepy, crawly, shadowy creatures hovering above them.

Bluetooth Hijack

This prank is all about playing a few sneaky tricks on your victim by hijacking their Bluetooth speaker. Pair your phone with their Bluetooth speaker without them knowing, so you can secretly control the music that plays through it. If you want to get creative, throw in a car horn honking, a phone ringing, or eerie whispers to catch them off guard. If they have a favorite playlist, mix in unexpected genres or songs to confuse them.

Remote Control Sabotage

Want to make someone feel like they’re losing their grip on reality? Place a tiny piece of tape over the sensor on the TV remote. Watch as they smash buttons with increasing desperation, shake the remote like it owes them money, and eventually resort to smacking it against the table in pure frustration.

Autocorrect Nightmare

Grab their phone with a totally innocent excuse—maybe to check the time or show them a funny video. Then, dive into their keyboard settings and swap out everyday words for something subtly annoying. As they go about their day, their texts will slowly spiral into chaos, leaving them frustrated, confused, and questioning their typing skills. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Confetti Ceiling Fan Explosion

This prank turns an ordinary ceiling fan into an unexpected party machine. Lightly sprinkle confetti onto the blades while the fan is off, and when you turn the fan on—bang! A colorful explosion. The key is to distribute the confetti evenly across the blades, avoiding clumps that could prevent it from dispersing when the fan starts spinning. Once the fan is covered, all that’s left is for the victim to return and turn it on.

Evil Brownies Prank

Tell your friends you baked brownies. When they eagerly reach for one, they’ll see cut-out letter “e’s” printed on brown paper instead. Watch their enthusiasm turn to pure disappointment. If they groan, just hit them with: “What? I made brown e’s!”

Fake Alarm Takeover

Steal a friend’s phone for just a moment and set a series of random alarms throughout their day—and maybe even at night. Whether it’s a jarring wake-up at 4:12 a.m. or an inexplicable chime at 3:47 p.m., they’ll be left wondering why their phone suddenly seems out to get them.

Mind Game

Catch your friend off guard by giving them a strange look. Then, when they ask what’s wrong, respond with a nonchalant “Oh, nothing.” Keep doing this randomly throughout the day with no explanation whatsoever. As the day goes on, they’ll get increasingly unsettled, wondering if they’ve got something on their face or if they’ve done something wrong.

Kitchen Drawer Shuffle

If your friend is a creature of habit, swapping the contents of their kitchen drawers will certainly throw them off. Put the silverware in the Tupperware cabinet, hide the spices in the fridge, and relocate the mugs under the sink. Watch as they fumble around the kitchen, utterly baffled, as if they’ve forgotten how their own home works.