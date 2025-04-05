No. 1 BC Suffers First Loss of Season as No. 2 UNC Beats Eagles 12–11 in Nailbiter

No. 1 Boston College Lacrosse’s quest for an undefeated season came to a crushing halt in Chestnut Hill on Saturday.

The Eagles scored the first four goals of the afternoon, but a back-and-forth game ended in the favor of No. 2 North Carolina, as the Tar Heels beat BC 12–11 thanks to three fourth-quarter goals that all came in the matter of just over four minutes.

In a game that featured seven ties and five lead changes, the Tar Heels (12–0, 7–0 Atlantic Coast) capitalized on BC’s (13–1, 6–1) three fourth-quarter penalties to maintain their own perfect record while destroying the Eagles’.

From the opening draw, this matchup lived up to its billing as one of the conference’s top rivalries.

BC raced out to an early 4–0 lead behind goals from four different attackers. But UNC responded with a 5–1 run, knotting the score as the game headed into halftime.

The second half became a defensive match, with both teams trading blows in a tense battle that saw neither squad lead by more than one goal until there was 4:09 left in the fourth quarter.

It was then, with less than five minutes to play, Caroline Godine netted a goal that extended UNC’s lead from 11–10 to 12–10. Her goal ended up being the game-winning score.

Although Rachel Clark was able to score with 3:33 to go, the Eagles were unable to get one more goal, and ended the game in a deficit.

With BC up 10–9 following a goal from Clark with 9:54 left in the game, the game quickly turned in UNC’s favor thanks to a series of mistakes from the Eagles.

BC’s Kaitlyn Cole received a yellow card for a dangerous follow-through, giving UNC a man-up opportunity. The Tar Heels capitalized in a span of 43 seconds, with Caroline Godine scoring a goal to tie the game 10–10.

Two minutes later, Eliza Osburn gave UNC the lead by beating her defender one-on-one for the go-ahead goal.

Then with five minutes remaining, Emma Claire Quinn received another yellow card for BC, giving UNC another power play opportunity.The Tar Heels capitalized on that, too, as Godine scored yet another man-up goal with 4:09 remaining to push UNC’s lead to two.

With three and a half minutes remaining Rachel Clark brough BC back into the game with a spectacular man-down goal for her third score of the game and her 59th of the season. But the Eagles ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback.

BC’s normally stingy defense, which had allowed just 8.2 goals per game entering Wednesday, showed cracks against UNC’s relentless attack. The Tar Heels scored on three man-up opportunities and scored on three free-position shots as BC racked up five penalties.