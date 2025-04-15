The Personalities Behind Jinny’s Pizzeria in Newton Centre

At Jinny’s Pizzeria in Newton Centre, two characters run the show. The first is Dottie McLovin’, the turquoise, dotted, wood-fired pizza oven behind every pie from Jinny’s. She’s on full display from any seat in the restaurant, and thanks to the restaurant’s glass walls, from the sidewalk on Centre Street.

The staff decided to name her “Dottie McLovin” after her turquoise and dotted exterior. Imported from Italy, “Dottie McLovin” reaches about 700 degrees fahrenheit.

The second is Jinny herself, the restaurant’s namesake and owner Lydia Reichert’s grandmother. During Reichert’s childhood, her grandmother always cultivated a warm, welcoming space for family and friends to gather, and that atmosphere is what Reichert hoped to recreate with her restaurant.

Reichert—who opened the restaurant with Dave Punch and Shane Smyth of Little Big Diner and sycamore—said her favorite part of Jinny’s is the community and connections the restaurant brings about.

“It’s those interactions with people that make it special,” Reichert said. “It’s a comfort place that people want to be at and bring their kids to.”

The restaurant’s mission is centered around community and hospitality, and for diners, the staff adds to the welcoming atmosphere at Jinny’s.

“They’re just such a nice staff,” Emily Prucher, MCAS ’28, said. “There is such a good community there.”

Reichert said she tries to make the restaurant approachable, but also a good place to have a nice meal.

“I think our vibe here is casual but with a little finesse,” said Reichert. “It can be that restaurant that you can have a date night at, but then also could just be a family outing.”

The restaurant, though small and cozy, was buzzing with customers of all ages last weekend. With booths along the wall and a bar counter, the restaurant seats about 20, and Jinny’s is also popular for takeout.

Barnaby Myhrum, a server at the restaurant, said Fridays are by far the busiest day of the week.

“Friday is pizza day, apparently,” Myhrum said. “We’ve been regularly pumping out 300 or more pizzas on Fridays.”

Among its various pizza options, a classic margherita and pepperoni pie are the fan favorites, according to Prucher, who attended high school in Newton and regularly went to Jinny’s.

“I’m pretty simple, so I just get the margherita pizza, and I just love it,” Prucher said. “It’s individual-sized, fresh, and delicious.”

Another popular option is the Alla Norma, which is topped with a flavorful combination of tomato sauce, eggplant, basil, ricotta, smoked mozzarella, and chili flakes.

Fresh out of the oven, this six-slice personal pie has sizzling and gooey cheese atop a thin and lightweight crust. With each bite, you get a delectable mix of rich and fresh flavors. The eggplant is nicely roasted and blends well with the pie’s other savory flavors.

Jinny’s offers dips for the pizzas as well, a unique addition to the menu. The North End Oil dip—made with olive oil, chili flakes, pecorino, and herbs—was a nice supplemental touch to the pizza, adding more mouth-watering flavors.

Myrhum’s favorite menu offering is a small bite called Spiedini—prosciutto-covered provolone dressed with hot honey. As a flavorful appetizer to munch on alongside your pizza, spiedini is a popular choice to make your taste buds dance.

There are a lot of changes at Jinny’s to look forward to as the summer approaches.

Ramp onion season in Massachusetts is a three-week window to harvest this special wild onion. Every year, Jinny’s makes a specialty pizza with ramp onion, English peas, smoked mozzarella, mint, and basil, and it’s always a big hit, according to Reichert.

“People are always asking for that, like they always wanted to come back for it,” Reichert said. “But I’m always like ‘It’s this tiny little window of time when we have it.’”

Once the weather warms up, Jinny’s will open patio seating in front of the restaurant for the entirety of the summer, which accommodates more people, lessens wait times, and adds to the restaurant’s warm environment.

“We love being a decent producer and being connected with the community,” Myrhum said. “We love seeing people coming down, meeting their kids, and having them here.”