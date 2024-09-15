Notebook: Defensive Woes, Castellanos’ Struggles Hamper BC’s Upset Bid

Three seasons ago, Boston College football knocked off Missouri in a 41–34 overtime thriller, pushing the Eagles to 4–0 and the Tigers down to 2–2. BC only added two more wins the rest of the season, but as students stormed the field following Brandon Sebastian’s game-sealing interception, the energy in Chestnut Hill couldn’t have been higher.

On Saturday, the two teams faced off again, this time in Columbia, Mo., before an entirely different level of national attention. In the latest iteration of the ACC-SEC matchup, both teams found themselves inside the country’s top 25 and as contenders in their respective conferences. As the day’s only ranked matchup, freshly ranked No. 24 BC and No. 6 Missouri produced a game worthy of that recognition, with the Eagles falling by a final score of 27–21.

Despite BC dropping this round, the program stands far better equipped for a successful season than it did after its 2021 win.

Here are three observations from the Eagles’ loss.

Tommy’s Troubles

BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos entered Saturday’s game with six quarters of nearly flawless football under his belt. Two games into the 2024 campaign, Castellanos had compiled 340 total yards and six touchdowns, with only seven incompletions.

Against arguably the strongest opponent he’s ever faced, Castellanos built on that success to begin the game. From the first play of the game, Castellanos tested the Tigers’ defense with his legs while taking the simple plays through the air. He did more than the little things, as well. Minutes into the second quarter, Castellanos turned a near-calamitous fumbled snap into a 67-yard touchdown, a 14–3 Eagles lead, and a big red warning sign for the Tigers.

But from there, Castellanos’ impeccable record crumbled.

On the drive after his miracle touchdown, Castellanos tried to squeeze a ball between double coverage to Reed Harris. Instead, the ball found the Tigers’ Tre’Vez Johnson’s hands—a game-changing error. Missouri set up shop at the Eagles’ 25-yard line and quickly made BC pay for its mistake with an easy Luther Burden III touchdown.

Early in the fourth quarter, Castellanos tried another desperation heave, this time leading to another easy pick. Despite an overall respectable stat line, Castellanos’ first interception loosened the Eagles’ control over the game and his second stifled their attempt at a comeback—both highlighted some of his worst impulses.

Wide Open Spaces

Armed with a stable of star-skill players, Missouri represented an aerial threat unlike any BC has seen this season. Burden promises to be an early first-round NFL draft pick. Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. is a dynamic deep threat. And dual-threat quarterback Brady Cook is one of the SEC’s more experienced signal-callers.

Instead of finding success in the air, the Tigers had their way on the ground against a BC defensive unit that entered the game ranked seventh in the FBS in rush defense. From his very first carry, Missouri running back Nate Noel carved through the Eagles’ front. The sight of Noel ripping off chunk gains grew ominously familiar for BC fans by the game’s conclusion. The Tigers outrushed the Eagles 176–49, led by 121 yards and 5.5 yards-per-carry from Noel.

With Missouri’s run game igniting its offense, Cook and Burden eventually found a steady groove. The pair connected on a 44-yard completion and 19-yard touchdown to tie the game in the second quarter.

As a whole, the Tigers consistently found open grass and eluded BC defenders, outgaining BC 440–298—the disparity that made the difference for the Tigers on Saturday.

The Eagles’ Arrival

It’s never fun to lose, but it’s especially painful to just miss out on a program-altering victory.

But from the first snap, it couldn’t have been more obvious that this isn’t the same BC of previous years. The Eagles set the tone right from the jump, executing a methodical, 7:29-minute long drive to near perfection. BC controlled the line of scrimmage and played disciplined, benefitting with an opening score and an early 7–0 lead.

Unlike in past years, the Eagles came ready to play on the national stage.

BC eventually succumbed to the Tigers’ overwhelming collection of talent but remained disciplined and true to its identity. The Eagles committed only five penalties, continuing their early-season stretch of clean football—a marked departure from former head coach Jeff Hafley’s teams.

While BC has lost its top-25 status, the Eagles firmly belong in the national conversation. Moral victories don’t exist in sports, but through their first three games, a winning formula has emerged for the Eagles. Mix in a relatively light remaining schedule, and a path to conference contention has also materialized for BC.

Last year, Castellanos issued a bold proclamation: “Boston College football is back.” This year, he’s shied away from such bravado, instead displaying a Patriots-esque message discipline.

The Eagles’ early season performance has done the talking for them: BC is back.