Eagles Kick Off Season with 5–1 Win Over Stonehill

Boston College women’s hockey kicked off the 2024–25 season with a bang at Stonehill, netting a goal just under four minutes into the first period.

The night couldn’t have started better for the Eagles and senior forward Abby Newhook, who glided coast-to-coast and capped the first goal of the season off by slipping it over the right pad.

Just 27 seconds later, though, Stonehill evened things up after junior forward Lily Geist’s quick fire from the left side snuck by BC’s junior goaltender Grace Campbell.

After Stonehill (0–1) tied up the game at one goal apiece, however, the Eagles (1–0) never looked back and rattled off four straight goals to defeat the Skyhawks 5–1 and start the season off with a win.

After squandering two power plays, the Eagles got lucky thanks to senior defenseman Keri Clougherty, who threw a prayer from the red line and lit the lamp with 5:51 left in the first period.

After another few penalties on both sides, the scoreboard remained at 2–1, with BC closing the first period leading the shots on goal and keeping the intensity up going into the second.

BC registered 19 shots on goal in the second to Stonehill’s three.

Senior forward Jenna Carpenter entered the zone looking to extend the Eagles’ lead, pushing one to the middle of the ice, but had it batted back to her below the net.

This didn’t faze Carpenter, though, who added an insurance goal and a comfortable 3–1 Eagles’ lead with 10:12 remaining in the second.

The Eagles continued to put the pressure on as the clock wound down toward the third period. Sophomore goaltender Bailey Callaway subbed in halfway through the second period for the Eagles and kept her slate clean.

BC didn’t slow down, adding its fourth goal of the night after sophomore forward Sammy Taber streaked past Stonehill’s defenseman and found an opening between goaltender Alexsa Caron’s padding with 8:15 left in the second.

Nearing the home stretch, Callaway defended the pipes well, keeping a late Stonehill push of five shots out of the back of the net in the final minutes of regulation, earning herself a zero on the scoresheet.

BC’s freshman forward Tricia Piku nabbed her first collegiate goal in the final minute of play, whacking a loose puck after a scrum in front of the net to pencil in a final score of 5–1.