Castellanos Reportedly Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Boston College football quarterback Thomas Castellanos plans to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The report comes just one day after BC head coach Bill O’Brien named Grayson James the team’s starting quarterback.

“I brought both guys in on Sunday and talked to them about the position,” O’Brien said on Tuesday morning. “Look, I have to make decisions in the best interest of the football team. I look at the team and I try to do what’s best for the team. I think what’s best for the team is for Grayson James to be the starter.”

Castellanos stepped away from the team after O’Brien’s decision.

“Tommy has done a great job for us,” O’Brien said. “He’s an awesome competitor. We have a lot of respect for Tommy, but obviously, he wasn’t real thrilled with that, so he’s taking a couple days.”

The transfer portal will be open from Dec. 9–28.

A Central Florida transfer, Castellanos played 21 games for the Eagles racking up a total of 3,614 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, and a 142.2 passer rating. The dual-threat quarterback also got it done on the ground, logging 1,307 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, 13 of which came in the 2023 season.

After beating out former starter Emmett Morehead and taking the reins of the offense to begin the 2023 season, Castellanos guided the Eagles to a 6–6 regular season record. With Castellanos under center, BC capped off its 2023 campaign with a 23–14 victory over then-No. 17 Southern Methodist, giving the Eagles their first bowl win since 2016.

Castellanos, who had firmly cemented himself as the Eagles’ starting quarterback prior to the 2024 season, guided BC to a 4–1 start before dropping three straight games and being benched in Week 11.

This is a developing story and may be updated.