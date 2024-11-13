Newton Community Leaders Honor Veterans at Ceremony

At a Veterans Day Observance at the American Legion Nonantum Post 440 on Monday, local veterans and government leaders advocated for supporting veterans in the city.

“Let us not wait for change to happen,” said U.S. Marine and former Newton City Councilor James Cote, the keynote speaker. “Let us be the change that our veterans and military families need.”

The Newton Scout Troop opened the event by leading the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Jack Stone, a U.S. Navy veteran and the chaplain for the Nonantum American Legion, guided a prayer to start the ceremony.

Following this introduction, Cote spoke about the need for veterans to receive ongoing support.

“Today, we’re not just here to remember,” Cote said. “We are here to act. We are here to reaffirm our commitment to the men and women who have worn the uniform of the armed forces.”

Cote suggested numerous possibilities for how the Newton community can improve the lives and experience of veterans as well as cultivate a culture of national pride among residents.

“We must foster compassion, and education on acts of patriotism for the children to learn in our school system, and resilience in our community,” Cote said.

Cote also encouraged individuals to help support local veterans, saying that it isn’t just government leaders responsible for enacting change.

“We must engage our city,” Cote said. “You should embrace its veterans, continuing programs that serve their needs. Our actions must reflect the commitment to stand out of our veterans.”

Cote stressed the importance of continuing this appreciation after service has been completed.

“As we gather here, we reflect on many stories, stories of courage, of loss, and of trying,” Cote said. “Stories that remind us that the impact of military service doesn’t just end when the uniform comes off.”

In a speech, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller acknowledged the city’s veteran community for its resilience and bravery.

“We honor today Americans by birth and by citizenship, Americans of all races and all backgrounds who, throughout our history, raised their right arm and took that oath to selflessly, honorably, and bravely defend our democracy, defend our freedom, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Fuller said.

Seth Bai, the director of veterans services for the City of Newton, spoke about why he values his experience in the military, and why he continues to work with veterans.

“It really means a lot to me, because I really do put my heart and soul into work that I do,” Bai said.

Bai emphasized the importance of the work of the American Legion and other veteran organizations in Newton that work to support veterans throughout the year.

“You’re clearly helping another human being, and that’s what we’re all here to do with these veteran-centric organizations,” Bai said. “That’s what we do, we help one another.”