BC Kicks Off Holiday Season With Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

With Gasson Hall glowing in green and red, Christmas carols filling O’Neill Plaza, and students braving the cold with hot cocoa in hand, the Boston College community kicked off the holiday season at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

“The tree lighting ceremony is a classic tradition that BC really enjoys,” said Lindsey Pierre, MCAS ’26. “It’s a real sense of camaraderie right before finals.”

Hundreds of students packed into Gasson Quad and O’Neill Plaza Tuesday evening, waiting to witness the cherished holiday tradition. Campus Activity Board (CAB) organized the event and provided students with stuffed animals, sweet treats, and T-shirts.

Ava Guarino, MCAS ’28, said the holiday celebration was a great opportunity to see people and get involved on campus, especially as a first-year student.

“There were so many people there that I got to talk to and get to know—it was a great experience for a freshman,” Guarino said. “My favorite part was when Santa arrived in a cop car and walked out with all the elves.”

(Paul Criado / Heights Staff)

Lily Parrott, MCAS ‘25, said the tree lighting captures the essence of the holiday season at BC.

“For me, even though I’m not a practicing Catholic, being at a Jesuit school at Christmas is a big thing,” Parrott said “Getting everyone together is really nice, there was a lot of cheer.”

University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., led the crowd in a prayer, encouraging students to embrace gratitude during the holiday season.

“Call to mind that person or that particular intention that we bring to this Christmas tree lighting ceremony,” Leahy said. “So let’s pause for just a moment, quiet ourselves, recall how we are blessed, and call to mind what we are most seeking in the way of God’s help.”

Leahy also highlighted the need for peace across the world and asked students to remember to support each other.

“We pray for our world that is in so much need of peace, of healing, and of inspiration,” Leahy said. “And as we gather here tonight, we realize how much we need each other, how much we ask for the light of Christ to come and help us lead better lives—lives marked by faith, hope, and love.”

As the crowd grew silent, Leahy proclaimed, “Let there be light,” and cheers filled the air as the festive holiday lights turned on.

(Paul Criado / Heights Staff)

The event also featured a cappella performances by the Liturgy Arts Group, BC Bells, and the Heightsmen.

Students from all class years turned out for the celebration, but for seniors like Annabel Hurst, MCAS ’25, the event felt especially magical.

“I think especially as a senior, the Christmas tree lighting is one of my favorite experiences,” Hurst said. “It was so fun being around all my friends.”