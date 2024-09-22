Homemade on the Heights: Pumpkin-Perfection Cookies

Moving to Massachusetts from the seasonless, 75-degree weather of San Diego certainly posed its fair share of trials and tribulations to my naive freshman self. I still remember the first snowfall of freshman year (you Massachusetts locals probably wouldn’t even consider it a snowfall—a half inch of snow, if that).

Yet somehow my mischievous New York–native roommate convinced me everyone would decorate themselves in snow boots and burly winter coats. The next morning, after I laced up my chunky snow boots and whipped out my ankle-length puffer, I saw the same hoodies and sneakers as the day before. No snow even remained by the morning.

One thing I did learn to love about the fluctuating seasons of Chestnut Hill was the fall. Tailgate season, crisp fall winds, gorgeous red and orange shades painting the trees—there’s truly nothing better than a Boston College fall. As the season commences, I’ve been looking to perfect a recipe that truly transports you into autumn.

Though we are still battling 85-degree days and the Gasson quad isn’t yet littered with multicolored fallen leaves, I find that these pumpkin cookies are the perfect way to ring in fall. The perfect harmony of sweetness, spice, and warmth, these cookies are the ideal fall treat!

(Photo Courtesy of Sydney Benedict)

DISH: Pumpkin-Perfection Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 cups white flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1⁄2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 egg

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1⁄2 cup butter (melted)

2 teaspoon baking powder

3⁄4 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 cup chocolate chips (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Put butter and flour on a baking sheet.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, and cinnamon.

4. In a separate bowl, mix together granulated sugar and honey.

5. Add vanilla extract, egg, and pumpkin puree to the bowl with sugar and honey.

6. Slowly combine dry ingredients to the wet mixture.

7. Add chocolate chips if desired.

8. Place the cookies in little balls on the baking sheet and cook for 10-12 minutes.

9. Let cool and enjoy!