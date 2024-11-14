Homemade on The Heights: The Coziest Chicken Orzo Soup

Ah, the beginning of wintertime. Vibrant orange leaves from campus trees begin to scatter across Gasson Lawn, leaving branches bare. Crisp, frigid November winds nudge students to pull out their burly puffers for a brisk stroll to class. With daylight savings upon us, we now find ourselves walking into our 3 p.m. classes in daylight and emerging at 4:15 p.m. to an early evening that feels like the middle of the night.

As I wander through the bitter-cold winter campus, I’m reminded of my underclassman days when I would always make my way to The Rat to warm myself up with a delicious cup of chicken noodle soup. These days, living off-campus with a limited number of dining dollars, I still crave that soothing, toasty feeling that only a comforting bowl of soup can bring.

Driven by this craving, I set out to create the ultimate chicken orzo soup. This recipe has everything I love about a hearty, comforting soup: classic, healthy vegetables, tender pieces of chicken, and rich bone broth for added flavor and a protein boost. It brings together the robust, familiar seasonings of chicken noodle soup with a little extra kick—thanks to a hint of spice, cozy orzo pasta, and fresh herbs for an explosion of flavor.

This soup is meant to bring the warmth and comfort of The Rat to your kitchen. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do on those chilly, dark winter evenings!

DISH: The Coziest Chicken Orzo Soup

INGREDIENTS:

2 chicken breasts

1 ⅓ cup uncooked orzo

2 tablespoons butter

3–4 stalks celery

2 large carrots

2 cups bone or vegetable broth

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups water

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2–3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon chili flakes

1 teaspoon onion powder

Salt & pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large pot, toast orzo and butter over medium heat until pasta is slightly browned. Remove orzo from pot and place it into a bowl for later. In the same large pot, saute celery, carrots, and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until slightly softened/browned in color. Add thyme and other spices. Add broth, water, and raw chicken breasts. Bring mixture to a light boil and let simmer until chicken is fully cooked (around 15 minutes). Remove chicken from pot and shred with two forks. Add toasted orzo and shredded chicken back into the pot and allow to simmer until pasta is fully cooked. Add salt and pepper to taste. You have just made the best comforting fall soup. Enjoy!