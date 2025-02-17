BC Splits Weekend Series With No. 15 Northeastern After 3–2 Win

After an overtime loss to No. 15 Northeastern on Friday, Boston College women’s hockey headed into Sunday’s matchup looking to redeem itself.

And that’s exactly what the Eagles (17–10–1, 13–7–1 Hockey East) did, as they defeated the Huskies (18–11–2, 13–9–1) 3–2 to split the weekend series.

The Eagles attacked the Huskies’ defense to start the game, hoping to get a shot off. But, finding no luck, BC found itself retreating to block Northeastern’s offensive pressure.

That pressure paid off when about halfway through the first period, Northeastern forward Éloïse Caron got her team on the board first as she scored on Grace Campbell off an assist from Allie Lalonde.

The Eagles fought for the rest of the first period to try to even the score but fell short and headed into the second frame down 1–0.

BC’s Abby Newhook got called for boarding right before the end of the period, and the Huskies started the second period with a man-up advantage.

But the Eagles killed the penalty, and two minutes later Alanna Devlin got BC on the board when she snuck a shot past Northeastern’s defense to even the score at 1–1. Molly Jordan and Gaby Roy got credited for assisting the goal, which was Devlin’s fifth of the season.

In a similar fashion, just a few minutes later, Newhook shot and scored on Huskies netminder Lisa Jönsson to give the Eagles the lead.

Finally, BC had found momentum and utilized it to flip the lead.

BC’s defense dominated the rest of the second period, denying the Huskies any chance to get another goal. Campbell spearheaded the defensive effort, gathering 33 saves in the win.

BC defended their net until 7:36 into the final period when Northeastern’s Tuva Kandell evened the score with her fourth goal of the season.

With an even score and the clock winding down in the third period, both teams frantically tried to retake the lead and avoid another overtime game.

Disaster struck for Northeastern when Jules Constantinople got called for hooking 8:52 into the period.

BC capitalized on the power-play opportunity as Julia Pellerin landed a shot past Jönsson to take the lead back a little over halfway through the period.

Campbell tallied four saves after that point, staying strong in the net as the Eagles clung to their lead and earned a road win over the team that knocked them out of the Beanpot semifinal earlier this season.